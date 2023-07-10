Our lives are like ships. A ship sails beautiful, transporting, but treacherous, waters. It is steered by a helm that is very small. The tongue is comparable to the helm of a ship. A few words or one word can affect a life forever. “Behold also the ships, which though they be so great, and are driven of fierce winds, yet are they turned about with a very small helm, whithersoever the governor listeth” (James 3:4).
Of course, the tongue speaks out of the heart of a man like the helm is controlled by the mind of the ship’s captain. “A good man out the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things” (Matthew 12:35).
The psalmist saw men going to work from morning to evening upon this earth filled with riches beneath great heavens all created by God. He described the seas and its travelers. “There go the ships” (Psalm 104:26). We are on the sea of time headed to an eternal destination. A “yes” or a “no” will determine what our eternity will be. “A man hath joy by the answer of his mouth: and a word spoken in due season, how good is it” (Proverbs 15:23)! Know your season for receiving the joy of the Lord.
The ship of Zion sails toward the heavenly home because the Captain from His heart of love for all said, “O my Father, … thy will be done” (Matthew 26:42), then went to the cruel cross of crucifixion to pay the debt of sin for every soul. As He died, He said, “It is finished” (John 19:30); and three days later He rose to give life to everyone who will accept it by faith, repentance, confession of His name before others and becoming a temple for the Holy Ghost.
“The righteousness which is of faith speaketh on this wise, … That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:6-10).
God appointed Rebekah to be married to Abraham’s son, Isaac. Abraham sent his servant to find her and bring her to Isaac. Her family approved but hated to let her go and wanted to keep her with them for some time. The servant insisted that he couldn’t wait. When asked her decision, Rebekah said, “I will go” (Genesis 24:58). She became a mother in the nation of Israel and the lineage of Abraham through which Jesus Christ came to bless all families of the earth with salvation. Countless others are steering their lives toward the glorious land of eternal life with an affirmative answer to the call of God.
Ship ahoy! Join the fleet headed for that wonderful home with God where there is no sin, no sorrow and no death. What is your answer? You receive much persuasion from God by His Spirit and your conscience. “The preparations of the heart in man, and the answer of the tongue, is from the Lord” (Proverbs 16:1). The final word is yours.
