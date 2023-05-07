Mom is to be honored. God says so. Give her flowers, candy, perfume or whatever you can afford. A little help around the house gives a sweet aroma. The gift she wants most is you, your love and a good relationship and she wants to see that her work in bringing you up was not in vain.
She knows her mistakes and knows that you know them and you understand each other better by that. No one forgives your mistakes better than Mother. She erases them from her slate but she does definitely want you to do right. She prays for your spiritual health and wealth and the forming of your character.
Mothers never give up. Rizpah’s sons were executed by hanging because of the sins of their father Saul, the former king of Israel, and she set up camp and fought the birds and beasts off their bodies (2 Samuel 21:10). Nobody cares like Mama. King David, who was moved by her actions, took their bodies down and gave them an honorable burial.
Life on earth is composed of generations coming and going. Human beings are precious, beautiful, made in the image of God and are His offspring that He’s loaned to earthly parents for a while. These beautiful beings are meant to live forever. God has a wonderful plan for giving eternal life and Mom can sleep in peace when she goes to bed at night if she knows that you are right with God. Give her that gift.
The church is compared to a mother. Zion travailed and gave birth to children. Millions are rejoicing with her and falling into her arms to be saved from sin and comforted by her love. “For thus saith the Lord, Behold, I will extend peace to her like a river, and the glory of the Gentiles like a flowing stream: then shall ye suck, ye shall be borne upon her sides, and be dandled upon her knees” (Isaiah 66:12).
This church formed by the death and resurrection of Jesus is reaching out her arms to you and with Jesus is beckoning you to come in and receive blessings now and life in all eternity. To accept His saving grace, believe the Gospel of Christ, repent, confess His name, receive water baptism and the Spirit of God. Your mother wants you to have a good eternity. Give her that consolation.
Mothers, if you have failed to make your soul secure in Christ, kneel at His feet today and begin new life in Him. I pray that your children follow. You are their primary influence. To be ready when Christ returns for His church will be worth more than anything this world has to offer. Give God yourself and gain the gift of salvation and the power of the Spirit to live right and lead loved ones to God.
Sons and daughters, give Mom the honor due her. You have life because she carried you, travailed in pain to birth you, worked to provide for you, denied herself to give you your needs. All this she willingly did because she loves you immensely. She held you in her arms as long as she could and will forever hold you in her heart. She wants you, your wise choices and your welfare on earth and in eternity. Give her that gift.
