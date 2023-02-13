Jesus sat on a well near Sychar, a Samaritan city. He was weary as He and His disciples traveled from Judea to Galilee. Some of the disciples went on into the city to buy meat. He had a reason besides fatigue for waiting there. Soon a Samaritan woman came to the well to draw water. Jesus was there for her. He asked her to give Him a drink and she questioned this because there was great animosity between Jews and Samaritans. He wanted something from her besides a drink of water. He wanted her faith, her heart, her testimony and her eternal salvation.
“Jesus answered and said unto her, If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water” (John 4:10).
This is no ordinary Jew conversing with her and asking a favor of her. This appointment is not happenstance. Jesus is intentional. He will reveal to this woman of Samaria His divinity and His purpose for being sent to earth. This Jew is the Son of God, “Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4). “He is Lord of all” (Acts 10:36), Jews and Gentiles.
He kindly asks her about her husband and then describes her past. She recognizes His prophetic ability. Little by little He leads her to God and teaches her how to worship Him. “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24). He is seeking worshippers and wants her. She speaks of the places Jews and Samaritans worship and He tells her that the place doesn’t matter now, but there must be a connection of the human spirit with the Holy Spirit. She says that when the Messiah comes, He will instruct us. “Jesus saith unto her, I that speak unto thee am he” (John 4:26).
Soon Jesus’ disciples return with food and see their Lord conversing with the Samaritan woman. John had stayed and heard it all. Then she leaves her waterpot and returns to the city and gives testimony of Christ. Many of Sychar went out to meet Jesus for themselves and invited Him into their city and “the Christ, the Saviour of the world” (John 4:42), gathered the firstfruits of Gentile converts before travelling on.
The theme of this story is the great compassion of God the Father and God the Son for all people. Giving salvation satisfied and fed Jesus more than the food that His disciples brought Him. He would rather save souls than eat. We need to apply this fact to our lives: temporal provision and comforts leave us hungry and thirsty if we don’t have the Bread of Life and the Living Water. Jesus didn’t stop there. He went on to save other souls and sent His disciples to save. “Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4:35). Each of us can help save more.
Jesus is making mercy stops, any place to meet any man or woman to give each His saving grace. He knows where you are and is waiting for you on your path of life and, because He loves you, has a life-changing and life-giving experience for you. He has a drink of Living Water for every thirsty soul and a sip of life becomes a river within you flowing eternally. Believe that Christ died and rose to save you. Repent of your sins and confess salvation in Him. Receive water baptism and be raised to new life in Him. His Spirit will abide in you and guide you. He’s waiting for you. Drink from the Well. You’ll be completely satisfied.
