Every thread in a fabric adds to or takes away from its beauty, its benefits and its usability. You matter. You, your deeds, your work, all affect society. Your vote in proceedings, your character and your faith in God build family values and make our nation to stand. You may think of yourself as insignificant, but multiply one by the number of others like you. Each one matters. Present yourself an offering to God and receive “that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2) in your life.
Little things become great in God’s hands. He made a man out of the dust of the earth and breathed life into him. Man is so complex and “wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) as to baffle the mind. He has given us fellowship with Him and blesses our lives if we live by faith in Him. Our decisions and deeds are like leaven. We affect all those around us and need to put only good leaven in our circle (1 Corinthians 5:8).
Your faith when received by God can accomplish great things, even the impossible. First, it pleases Him and establishes the holy connection we so need. He blesses faith and the yield is high. “It is like a grain of mustard seed, which a man took, and cast into his garden; and it grew, and waxed a great tree; and the fowls of the air lodged in the branches of it” (Luke 13:19). One person can bless a family, a church and a nation. You will make a difference.
The testimony of a captive Jewish girl who served Naaman’s wife sent him, a Syrian captain, to God’s prophet Elisha and he received healing for leprosy. A shepherd boy named David fought a giant by faith in the Lord and led God’s people to victory over their enemy. A little boy went out to hear Jesus preach and took a little lunch which he put into the hands of Jesus. He fed over five thousand.
Christ is receiving men and women and establishing an everlasting kingdom that is filling all the earth and will soon have destroyed all kingdoms of the world. He came as a baby born of a Jewish virgin maiden and even by age twelve astounded the doctors and lawyers with “gracious words” (Luke 4:22) of comfort, healing and deliverance from sin. By age thirty-three He went to the cross to pay for our sins. One sinless Man died for all others and His sacrifice is the only one accepted by God for saving countless millions.
Jews who refused Jesus saw the impact He was having upon people and foolishly tried to stop His kingdom of life and love. They had imprisoned apostles that were doing the same works Christ did but an angel went to the prison, led them out and sent them to the temple to preach the Gospel to the people while guards still stood outside the prison door. The unbelieving priests were perplexed when they realized “whereunto this would grow” (Acts 5:24). God’s work is going on.
Jesus’ coming to earth to save shows the value God puts upon every soul. He is like a shepherd that leaves the fold and searches for a lost sheep (Luke 15:4) until He finds it because each one matters to Him. You are invited to partake of His blessings now and in eternity. Believe in the One who saves. Repent of sin and confess Him before men. Receive water baptism and become a temple for His Spirit. You matter!
