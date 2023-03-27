Four world empires made history. Nebuchadnezzar ruled Babylon. The Medo-Persians defeated him. The next great conqueror was Alexander from Greece. Then a fourth kingdom, Rome, “dreadful and terrible, and strong exceedingly” (Daniel 7:7), ruled the known world. “And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand forever” (Daniel 2:44).
During Rome’s rule Jesus Christ came and sacrificed Himself to save all men and His kingdom began to fill the earth. Alexander the Great, a mighty conqueror, died at age 33. Jesus Christ at age 33 rose from three days in the grave, having conquered sin and death. He’s alive and giving life to all who believe in Him.
The Resurrection climaxed all the goodness of God given by the old covenant and replaced its glory with the glory of the new covenant which far surpasses that first glory. Christ is “the end of the law” (Romans 10:4), its purpose and fulfillment. He is the One for whom we have waited ever since Adam and Eve brought us under sin and death.
When Christ rose from the grave, a few saints in Jerusalem also rose and “appeared unto many” (Matthew 27:53), giving us a little earnest of the resurrection of all saints who will go to their eternal home at the end of time.
The Law required obedience in all points or death resulted. “The man which doeth those things shall live by them” (Romans 10:5). Our fleshly nature cannot do them, but in this present dispensation we are changed by Christ through the liberty of His Spirit within us and bear His fruit. “But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord” (2 Corinthians 3:18).
All our hope is in Jesus. Because He lives and gives His blessings impartially, you and I can have life now and in eternity by faith, repentance and confession of Him. We then receive water baptism to signify His death and resurrection, our death to sin and resurrection to new life in His Spirit.
Christ’s kingdom is “righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17). It’s beautiful! Its citizens are delivered from the pain and ugliness of sin. In Jesus we are conquerors over all evils that would destroy us. He loves us and because He loves us, we can love also. He’s alive, will never die and will never forsake us. There will be no end to His care for us. His people are “the joy of the whole earth” (Psalm 48:2) and His “bride” (Revelation 21:9) in all eternity.
Our righteous Savior is King of kings and Lord of Lords. John by the Spirit heard “voices in heaven saying. The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever” (Revelation 11:15). We will praise Him there forever in great peace and rest.
