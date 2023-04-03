The death angel would slay all the firstborn sons of the Egyptians at midnight, but God had His people prepared so that they would be passed over by the angel. God “put a difference between the Egyptians and Israel” (Exodus 11:7) and delivered His people from cruel slavery under Pharaoh.
The Hebrew families were to slay and eat an unblemished lamb that had been kept up for four days and eat it quickly with unleavened bread and bitter herbs. They must mark the lintels and posts of their doors with its blood and the death angel would pass over them. They were being given a new start in Canaan and would renumber their calendar making this the first month and their memorial in all generations.
God had them ready to depart as soon as the king of Egypt was convinced to let them go. He soon would be! “And thus shall ye eat it; with your loins girded, your shoes on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and ye shall eat it in haste: it is the Lord’s passover” (Exodus 12:11). Their exodus led by Moses typifies our deliverance by Christ from sin’s bondage. Israel was “baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea; And did all eat the same spiritual meat; And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ” (1 Corinthians 10:2-4).
Our sinful nature inherited from Adam sentences us to eternal death in Hell, but we can be saved “by the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (1 Peter 1:19). “Without shedding of blood is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22) but Christ the sinless Son of God came “to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself” (9:26). He rode into Jerusalem on the tenth day of the first month and was slain for us on the fourteenth day. Believers in Him will be passed over when God judges sin.
When we join with believers in worship, we are observing the True Passover and must do so with our hearts right, purged by the power of His Spirit. “Purge out therefore the old leaven, that we may be a new lump, as ye are unleavened. For even Christ our passover is sacrificed for us: Therefore let us keep the feast, not with old leaven, neither with the leaven of malice and wickedness; but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth” (1 Corinthians 5: 7, 8).
There is healing power in the Lamb of God as well as salvation from sin. “There was not one feeble person among their tribes” (Psalm 105:37) when Israel left Egypt, being carried “on eagles’ wings” (Exodus 19:4). Jesus “was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5).
The Hebrews were to tell their children about the exodus and the Passover. So should we. This message will give them life in eternity if they will believe. Believe in Christ the Lamb of God. Repent of sin and confess faith in Him. Receive water baptism and the Spirit and go to the heavenly Canaan with our Lord. We will soon hear the midnight cry (Matthew 25:6). May we all be ready!
Happy Easter! Observe the True Passover. Focus on the Lamb of God. He’s our Altar, our Sacrifice, our Priest and supplies all our blessings. What a glorious future we have in Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.