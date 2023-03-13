Faith is the basis for building anything that matters in the long run. The long run is eternal. A human life is typified as a building and all our decisions build the house that we are. Our faith must be in something that stands forever or our loss is too terrible for words. “For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (2 Corinthians 5:1). We can trade these physical beings for glorified bodies by faith in God.
Go to the beginning. You’ll find the Person and the facts worth believing. Start building there. Creation speaks of our great, eternal Creator. He made you and me and He didn’t make us to lose all in seventy years or so. He wants us to live our earthly lives in faith in Him then live with Him eternally.
God hates sin. Sin is the breaking of His law and is punished by death. The first couple He created sinned and passed the sin nature down to every generation after them. That puts us in a predicament but God doesn’t leave us there. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
When God speaks, great and mighty things happen. He spoke creation into existence and has given us progressive revelation of Himself and His will for us by the words of prophets and inspired writings of His apostles. God’s Word is eternal. He has confirmed what He says by miracles and “many infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3) of Christ’s resurrection. You can build on the Word.
Our words produce results, too. We can choose our eternal destination by one word. “Yes” means everything when we agree to God’s holy will. As Jesus preached and healed, people discussed Him and His ministry, giving their different opinions. Jesus asked Peter what he believed concerning Him. “And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). He received that revelation from the Father in Heaven and Jesus declared that kind of faith the foundation of His church, assuring us that “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it” (Matthew 16:18).
“Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like: he is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock” (Luke 6:47, 48).
Sin requires punishment by death but God gave of Himself, His sinless Son Jesus Christ, to take our penalty. Jesus died and rose with life to give to all who receive Him. His Word says, “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Romans 10:9). Believe, repent, receive water baptism and His Spirit. Build on the Rock of your salvation and you will stand. Nothing or no one can take away your safety in Him.
