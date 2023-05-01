The Christian life is like a race. The race begins at the foot of Christ’s cross. The Corinthians were familiar with the athletics in their city and Paul points them to spiritual athletics in allegorical terms they understand. “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain” (1 Corinthians 9:24). Remember this race is not a game.
Why run? There’s a prize. Athletes train rigorously and all the while they are denying their bodies comforts or dessert, their minds are on the end of the race and the crown that awaits. The crown may be a wreath of fading leaves from a beautiful tree, but it represents success and the honor of men. This crown is temporal and in time forgotten. Its wearer and the spectators will soon be gone from the stadium.
The apostle told the Corinthians that there is an eternal crown at the end of the higher race that ends inside the gates of Heaven. “And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible” (1 Corinthians 9:25). Christ is the giver of the crown which is eternal life for all who believe and receive His salvation and run with Him.
Christ Jesus went to the cross on Calvary, died to pay our sin debt and rose victorious over sin and death. He will be crowned King of kings. He loves every person so much that He considers each one he redeems a jewel in His crown. Kneel at His cross in faith, repentance, confession of His name and receive water baptism and His Spirit who will strengthen you and run with you to the end of the race.
Becoming a Christian is dying to the flesh. “And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness” (Romans 8:10). Be prepared to die out to sin and carnal desires when you enter the race to Heaven. “And if a man also strive for masteries, yet is he not crowned, except he strive lawfully” (2 Timothy 2:5).
Like the athlete who faces competition for the crown, the Christian has opposition that would take away the crown of life. The carnal nature, the sinful world and Satan want to rob each of us of the prize that waits at the end of our short lives on earth. We must “earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered to the saints” (Jude 3). On the other hand, we have a band of spectators who are cheering us on as we run to gain the trophy of life. “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1).
“Be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life” (Revelation 2:10). Death is defeated. Hope is established. Peace flows like a river in the mind of the Christian. The words of a song describe the heart of one running with Christ Jesus and seeing beyond this world of sin: “My heavenly home is bright and fair, I feel like traveling on, Nor pain, nor death can enter there, I feel like traveling on.”
Jesus is coming again to claim His redeemed. He will crown them and take them to mansions in glory. “Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown” (Revelation 3:11).
