God commissioned Jonah to go to the Assyrian city of Nineveh and preach to them that in forty days the city would be destroyed because of their wickedness. Jonah refused to go to these enemies of the Hebrews knowing that God would have mercy on them if they repented. Instead, he went to Joppa where he boarded a ship headed to Tarshish.
Joppa, incidentally, is where God much later convinced Peter that He wants all nations of people to be saved whether Jews or Gentiles. “Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons: but in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:34, 35).
Jonah thought to flee from the presence of the omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent God who sent out a great wind that quite rocked the boat. The mariners began to realize that a Higher Power was involved. They prayed to their false gods who can neither bless nor punish and received no help. Jonah was fast asleep. The shipmaster woke him and told him to call upon his God, “if so be that God will think upon us, that we perish not” (Jonah 1:6). The shipmen will soon get a revelation of the true God.
As they realized Jonah had caused God to send this tempest upon them, they asked what they should do to him. Upon his word they cast him into the sea. The wind ceased and he was swallowed by a great fish that God had ready. Jonah was in the “belly of hell” (Jonah 2:2) for three days. In the bowels of that whale, as his “soul fainted” (Jonah 2:7), Jonah began to pray and renew his commitment to God.
God caused the fish to vomit him out upon the land and He again says, “Go unto Nineveh” (Jonah 3:2). When Jonah preached to the Gentiles in Nineveh, they repented and God cancelled His plan to destroy them. God’s character and great love for the human race are the reasons for Jonah’s experience. God judges sin. He also shows mercy upon the repentant. He looked down upon Nineveh and wanted to spare the thousands of little ones “that cannot discern between their right hand and their left hand” (Jonah 4:11) and even the cattle. “Mercy rejoiceth against judgment” (James 2:13).
Christ compared Jonah’s three days in the whale’s belly to His own three days in the grave and compared the repentance of the Gentiles in Nineveh to the lack of repentance among His Jewish people who heard the preaching of “a greater than Jonas” (Matthew 12:41). When they hypocritically asked for a sign of His verity after already seeing His mighty miracles, He said that the prophet Jonah is their sign. Jonah rose from that watery grave and saved Nineveh. Their Scriptures told them that.
The Resurrection of our Lord after three days in the grave is the nucleus of His redemption plan. No other religion can claim eternal life and give eternal life through an eternally living founder. Jesus died for our sins and rose with victory for every person who will receive Him and His wonderful gift of salvation. God has “appointed a day” (Acts 17:31) in which He will judge the world of sin, but because He is longsuffering and wants every person to be saved, He is giving sinners time to repent. Believe, repent, confess Christ before others, receive water baptism and the Holy Spirit and you will be spared in the day of judgment. He’s waiting in love as we look at the signs confirming that He’s the Son of God sent to save us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.