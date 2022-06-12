You came into this world because God wants children. He wants children, plural, and He wants you! You matter as an individual. “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness” (Genesis1:26). He has a glorious plan for you.
Being Father to us, He wants each to know Him. “That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us: For in him we live, and move, and have our being” (Acts 17:27, 28).
Earthly life is temporary, a little space tucked into eternity, a time to prepare to live eternally with the Father. Living here involves dealing with the curse of sin. When the first man sinned, all of creation came under cursing and death, but even then, God promised redemption by another Man. There would be rebirthing in Him. That closeness between God and His children destroyed by sin would be restored by the virgin-born Son of God, the “firstborn among many brethren” (Romans 8:29).
Birthing involves a burdensome time after conception and life-and-death labor and travail, but all that is forgotten because of great joy at the realization of a precious person coming to birth. God chose Israel to give us Christ and the plan for saving our souls forever. She was like a wife and mother giving God a family to love and house in those mansions (John 14:2) along streets of gold in Heaven.
The Law was given to teach us of sin and herald the coming of Christ. Finally, the time was right and God sent John to introduce the “Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). Jesus replaced the burdensome sacrifices of the worship under the Law by sacrificing Himself once for all on the cross at Calvary.
He came lowly, was rejected, despised, spit upon, beaten and crucified along with transgressors though He was innocent; but this was sin’s penalty taken for us. When He was buried, He buried our sins; and when He rose, He had defeated sin and death and we were given new life if we receive the new birth by faith. “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3).
Sin is a reproach. It is a reproach to the sinner and to God. Jesus bore the shame of our sins. “The reproaches of them that reproached thee fell on me” (Romans 15:3). By the new birth and life in Christ, believers take His cross and are also reproached by an unbelieving world and receive His commission to go “into all the world” (Mark 16:15) with the Gospel to birth souls for Him. The travail of Christ’s soul (Isaiah 53:11) is extended in the work of His ministers, a labor of love rewarded by one more child born into God’s family. It’s a work that is accomplished by the power of the Holy Ghost (Acts 1:8).
When an enemy nation was approaching to attack God’s people, King Hezekiah said, “This is a day of trouble, and of rebuke, and blasphemy: for the children are come to the birth, and there is not strength to bring forth” (2 Kings 19:3). Is the church prepared to win souls and save America from Satan’s intended destruction? It’s time to put on the armor of God (Ephesians 6:11-18), time for revival. Later is too late!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.