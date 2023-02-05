Every one of us is going somewhere. Our passing days are “swifter than a weaver’s shuttle” (Job 7:6). There are two destinations, two paths to travel. There is a broad road which takes a man through a wide gate to eternal destruction. There is a Travel Plan that takes us off the broad, downward road and guides us upward onto the narrow way, the King’s highway, that leads to life everlasting.
All men are sinners. There is none righteous. All have fallen short of God’s holiness. Sin entered the world by man’s disobedience. Sin and death were passed upon all the human race by the first couple. “The wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23). God’s love for all the human race is so great that He took our penalty upon Himself by giving His sinless Son Jesus Christ to die for our sins.
Word is going out “into all the earth…unto the ends of the world” (Romans 10:18) that there is a way of salvation from sin and death. Men and women are standing on street corners, at crossroads, everywhere there are travelers, in pulpits and all places of concourse, speaking with the Voice of Wisdom and pointing to the highway of holiness. “Whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil” (Proverbs 1:33). Jesus came and died for all men and now “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Isaiah saw the King and he saw the highway of holiness. He “saw the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up…” (Isaiah 6:1). Seraphim stood above Him in humble posture and worshipped. “And one cried unto another, and said, Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of hosts: the whole earth is full of his glory” (Isaiah 6:3). The prophet described the highway (Isaiah 35:8) that men ought to travel in worship and obedience to God’s will. Those redeemed by the blood of Jesus Christ walk there. The unclean can’t walk on it, only those made righteous in Christ, the members of Zion here who are headed to the Zion above.
Sin separates from God, hurts, carries guilt and sorrow, ruins relationships, takes away physical and mental health and robs of life now and in eternity; but the saved are given a beautiful new life now and in Heaven. They travel the highway “with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away” (Isaiah 35:10). They experience peace that comes with freedom from sin’s condemnation and unity with loved ones and other believers.
“Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold your God will come…he will come and save you” (Isaiah 35:4). Join the church of the living God by faith in Christ Jesus, repentance, confession of the Savior, water baptism and the infilling of His Spirit. No one is excluded. Come. You must choose. Walk with the King in things that are high, things that are noble. Walk in light, honor, love, joy and peace. The Bible is your road map. He wants you and will walk with you all the way home.
