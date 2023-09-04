The first man was Adam. We are his descendants. He put us all in a bad situation. He sinned by disobeying God and brought sin and its punishment of death upon all the human race. The Creator didn’t leave us there because He loves all men. There is a Second Man everyone needs to know and if we know Him, we know God. If we know Him in the pardon of sin, we will be free from the curse of sin and live forever with Him. We must believe in Him and to believe we must know what He has done and realize His divinity. He is “a man approved of God … by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him” (Acts 2:22).
A blind man was healed by this Man, and Pharisees who refused Him called Him a sinner because He did this holy work on the sabbath. The formerly blind man just knew a man named Jesus had given him his sight. “If this man were not of God, he could do nothing” (John 9:33), he explained when repeatedly questioned by the Pharisees. He was cast out of the synagogue and Jesus went to him again to complete the revelation. As the Son of God graciously introduced Himself, he believed and worshipped Him.
Nicodemus slipped out one night to speak with Jesus. He received a lesson about salvation and the Spirit that accomplishes the new birth. Like the wind the Spirit can’t be seen but its results are evident. We see the change in this member of the Sanhedrin later as He and Joseph of Arimathea in faith and love openly bury Him in Joseph’s tomb that He would need for only three days.
A man held captive by Satan lived in a cemetery. Men tried to bind this violent man with chains but no chain was strong enough to hold him. “And always, night and day, he was in the mountains, and in the tombs, crying, and cutting himself with stones” (Mark 5:5). Then another Man passed by. This Man who is stronger than the “strong man” (Luke 11:21, 22) spoke to the demons and they had to move out. The man was now free and in his right mind and would testify of the goodness and compassion of God.
Who is the Second Man? Revelation from Heaven says, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). In His face shines “the light of the knowledge of the glory of God” (2 Corinthians 4:6). His arms embraced children. His lips spoke forgiveness to sinners. His eyes looked on the harvest field of souls with tears flowing. His feet carried His beaten body up Mount Calvary where He was crucified and on that awful cross, He hung His head and died for you and me while the crimson, cleansing stream flowed from His body to give us remission from sin. Why does His death substitute for ours? God accepts His sacrifice because He is sinless. He is the Word, declares the Father, His love and His plan to save.
He is “the image of God” (2 Corinthians 4:4). He’s the leper cleansing Man from Galilee, the One who made the poor rich with the Gospel and made the lame to walk. He’s the Light for a sin-darkened world, the Savior of all men and the Baptizer with the Holy Ghost and fire. Though He had all power in Heaven and earth, He came meek and lowly. He will return manifesting the great power of the King of kings and Lord of lords to gather His own to Him, having put down all other rule and authority. He’s the only way to God. “For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell” (Colossians 1:19). He’s more than can be said. He’s all and lives for all. Honor, glory and praise to the Second Man!
(0) comments
