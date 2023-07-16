Job was a servant of God, hated evil and lived in godly fear. He was rich and “the greatest of all the men of the east” (Job 1:3). A servant of God is promised blessing and receives blessing we know, but behind the scenes Satan is challenging God that Job’s faith is good only as long as he prospers. For a witness, God allows Satan to take away all that he has, even his sons and daughters. One by one messengers came to inform him of his losses. What did Job do? “Then Job arose, and rent his mantle, and shaved his head, and fell down upon the ground, and worshipped” (Job 1:20).
Satan then tells God that Job wouldn’t keep faith if He were physically afflicted. God allowed him to put severe affliction upon Job and his friends accused him of sinning and bringing judgment upon himself. Job stayed faithful to God. When you know God, it’s easy to be faithful. We see Him in creation and know Him by the conscience and by His Spirit who gives personal encounters. Job knew Him.
Job wished to die to end his suffering. He wished he’d never been born so he wouldn’t be suffering so severely. As he sought for God to help him, he couldn’t find Him. “Behold, I go forward, but he is not there; and backward, but I can’t perceive him: On the left hand, where he doth work, but I cannot behold him: he hideth himself on the right hand, that I cannot see him” (Job 23:8, 9). From the beginning Job had his mind made up to hold to his faith. “Though he slay me, yet will I trust in him” (Job 13:15).
God gives Job a period of intense realization of His great powers of creation and His sovereignty as the holy, omniscient, omnipotent, omnipresent, self-existent God of the universe. Job realizes how little he knows, how weak he is and that God’s counsel and knowledge are far above him. He speaks what is right of God. Again, he’s on his knees, repenting, submitting to God. He even prayed for his “miserable comforters” (Job 16:2). God “turned the captivity of Job” (Job 42:10) and gave him wealth, family and many more years of life. Like gold refined by fire, Job came out pure and we have his testimony.
Daniel, a Hebrew captive in Babylon, was made president over princes who envied him and cunningly had a decree passed that forbade him to pray to God whom he served. For thirty days he could petition only the king or be thrown to hungry lions. Daniel prayed as usual and certainly needed to pray now. He was thrown to the lions, but God sent an angel who shut the lions’ mouths. “Daniel was taken up out of the den, and no manner of hurt was found upon him, because he believed in his God” (Daniel 6:23).
Three other Hebrew men, also captive in Babylon, refused to worship the king’s idol, knowing they faced execution in a furnace of fire. “Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king. But if not, … we will not serve thy gods” (Daniel 3:17, 18). They were thrown into the fire but Jesus went in with them and they suffered no burns.
You are, have been, or will be in trial. Remember Job and other men and women whose faith sustained them through all circumstances. Experience in God by His Spirit is key. Knowledge of His works gives faith. Seek God. He’s seeking you. He will give you experience and knowledge and you can say with the faithful, “He knoweth the way that I take: when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold” (Job 23:10).
