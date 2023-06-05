‘And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7). Our sovereign God loves His offspring and wants a Father-child relationship with each one. He is not partial to any race or gender. “For [his] pleasure they are and were created” (Revelation 4:11).
Adam and Eve sinned by disobeying God and passed the sin nature upon all the human race but God has a plan for remaking us. “And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it” (Jeremiah 18:4). Adam and Eve were promised redemption and it would come through the seed of woman. “Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14).
Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were promised the Seed who would bless all families of the earth and for many years the Old Testament church looked for Him to come. “Now to Abraham and his seed were the promises made. He saith not, And to seeds, as of many; but as of one, And to thy seed, which is Christ” (Galatians 3:16). Jesus is God’s plan for remolding us.
One day in Bethlehem Jesus, the only begotten Son of God, was born of the virgin Mary. His birth fulfilled the Old Testament dispensation which accomplished its purpose of teaching against sin and leading us into the new covenant which far exceeds in glory. Christ is now bringing the fallen back to God. The marred vessels are being remade by the Potter. “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
God is righteous and holy and deeply loves all His creation. His plan is to give men and women nothing but good but it must be accepted by individuals of free moral agency. A man can refuse the goodness of God. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
God makes vessels that testify of Him and give honor to Him and He gives honor to us by lifting us out of the damage and ugliness of sin. He breathed breath into Adam and He breathes His Holy Spirit into those who believe in Him. In His house His vessels serve varying purposes of lifting, blessing, and meeting our needs. “Now there are diversities of gifts, but the same spirit” (1 Corinthians 12:4).
Believers who stumble find that the Potter remolds them when they repent. “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me” (Psalm 51:10). “If any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous” (1 John 2:1). Jesus pleads for us before the Father, taking our sins upon Himself. “But now, O Lord, thou art our father; we are the clay, and thou our potter; and we all are the work of thy hand” (Isaiah 64:8). This is our plea. God will never forsake His children.
