You have a voice for a reason. First of all, you were created in God’s image. He spoke all creation except for man into existence. He formed man out of the dust with His loving hands and breathed into him the breath of life. One part of the awesome body is the voice with which we communicate and express who we are. We must, and have the privilege to, converse with and for God.
God’s wonderfully created man sinned in disobedience to Him and received the sentence of death but was not forsaken. Life and love have always been and always will be God’s plan for his children. He promised the first couple redemption through human seed and that promise was fulfilled in Christ. Christ is the Word of God. “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John1:14).
Jesus Christ speaks the will of the Father to all the human race. He “hath declared him” (John 1:18). In Him we see the Father “who giveth us richly all things to enjoy” (1 Timothy 6:17) and gave His sinless Son to take the penalty of sin for every man and woman. We owe God praise in thankfulness for His goodness to us. “I will bless the Lord at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth” (Psalm 34:1).
Young David, taking food to his older brothers in war against the Philistines, went into the trench shouting for the battle (1 Samuel 17:20) and would soon take down their champion by his great faith in God. Another day he took the ark of God’s presence to Zion while all Israel shouted and he “danced before the Lord with all his might” (2 Samuel 6:14). He would claim the mercies and promises of God.
Jaxon Millsap had been sick for a few days then recovered well. This vivacious six-year-old was playing again and spoke out from a throat that had been afflicted and hadn’t been normal for days. Then it occurred to him. “Hey, I can scream again! I got my scream back! Fantastic!” He will come to you and softly say, “I love you” and joy screams in your heart. He sings beautifully and lifts up his voice in church in praise to God. God loves the “hosannas” of children, perfect praise to Him (Matthew 21:15, 16).
God’s people were captive in Babylon when their captors asked them to sing. They said, “How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land” (Psalm 137:4)? They had hung up their harps in their bondage, but one day God turned their captivity. It was like a dream. It was “fantastic!” They could sing again! “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing” (Psalm 126:2).
God has a purpose for your life. When you find your place in Him, you will speak His praises with intense emotion. Believe in the Savior of all men. Repent of sin and speak your faith in Him. Receive water baptism and become a temple for the Holy Spirit. You are then a voice for God in your speech, your behavior and your spirit toward others.
Proclaim the Gospel. Shout out encouragement. Declare victory against Satan in your trial. Testify of God’s goodness to you. Be the voice of wisdom to the young and those who haven’t heard the truth. Lift up your voice to God and for God. He delights in the praises of “Both young men, and maidens; old men, and children: Let them praise the name of the Lord: for his name alone is excellent” (Psalm 148:12, 13). Write the goodness of God. Whisper it. Sign it. Say it. Destinies are determined by our words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.