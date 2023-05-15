Adam was hiding, hiding from God, he thought. He was trying to hide from the Creator who made him upright and in His own image. He had stepped out of the bounds of God’s will. Where once he had no shame and walked with God daily, he now tried to flee from His holy Presence. He had disobeyed and the conscience God put within his being was speaking guilt. He had fallen.
God approached. You can’t hide from Him. He put Adam out of the beautiful garden of Eden and sentenced him to toiling for survival for a few years and then death. Even at this point God promised deliverance from sin and death. The first man is down but that’s not the end of his story. Another Man is coming and will bear sin and its punishment for every man on earth.
You and I are affected by Adam’s fall. We have inherited his sin nature and face the same consequences of sin. “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:22). Christ will write the last beautiful chapters of each life story if we receive Him and His plan of salvation.
The law of God defines sin. The law of sin puts temptation before us. The law of the mind tells us to do right. The law of our members is our tendency to sin. Our dilemma is the war inside of us between the carnal nature and the morality of the mind. “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)?
We can and must win this war between good and evil. A man is down when he is lost and doomed for eternal death in Hell. “Who shall deliver?” We can answer that with another law: “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2). Jesus came to save all men. He’s the Captain of our salvation and He is victorious over Satan, sin and death. That victory is ours when we believe, repent, confess His name and receive water baptism and His Spirit.
The prophet Micah addressed the sins of his nation and confessed to God for Israel. God had allowed their enemy nations to bring judgment upon them and temporarily triumph over them, but Micah spoke for the people, “Rejoice not over me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the Lord shall be a light unto me” (Micah 7:8). He knew God had a plan to restore His people.
The prophet Simeon spoke this of Jesus, “Behold, this child is set for the fall and rising again of many in Israel” (Luke 2:34). We are all in the fall. May we also rise again! Satan and unbelievers rejoiced because they thought they had defeated Christ and His purpose on the day He was crucified, but they just set the stage for the offering of His sinless sacrifice for us. Three days later He rose with life for all people.
You may have fallen deep in sin. You may be respectable but unsaved. You may be a Christian who has stumbled. Satan and the world may be mocking, but their rejoicing is premature because you can rise with Christ and have a better life than ever before. Say with Micah, “I shall arise.”
