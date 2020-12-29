The greatest story of all history is Jesus, His miraculous birth, and His ministry of salvation and compassion to the sick and lost. You are the reason Jesus came. At creation God had a plan for you to live eternally. Before your birth He was seeing you and the person you could and would become. In Him you exist, living and moving. You are His offspring. “How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them” (Psalm 139:17)!
God “will have all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4). Saved. Saved from sin and eternal death. Man was created upright but has invented many ways (Ecclesiastes 7:29) contrary to God’s law. Jesus said a house built upon sand will have a great fall. He’s speaking of human life not just a house. Adam’s transgression brought sin and death upon all of us. Great damage requires great restoration. When God judged Adam, He also promised redemption. There would be a great Redeemer born of a woman, fathered by God. He does not want His great creation to be lost and has gloriously provided for our salvation. He gave of Himself to save His children that He loves so much. He has paid the penalty for anyone who believes in and accepts His grace. No other authority provides such clemency.
No person is ineligible for God’s redemption. He loves all and shows no partiality. “But in every nation he that feareth him, and worketh righteousness, is accepted with him” (Acts 10:35). He sent a Jew to the home of a Gentile with this message of love. Age, gender, color or station in life don’t change God’s care. You matter! At one point in His ministry, Jesus found it necessary to go through Samaria. As He journeyed, He became weary and sat down to rest on Jacob’s well in Sychar. The Jews had no dealings with Samaritans but, to her surprise, Jesus asked a woman who came to draw water to give Him a drink. He directed this to a discussion of living water, salvation and true worship of God. She was the reason He travelled to Sychar. Not only was she converted from sin and a very unsettled life, but other Samaritans who heard her testimony believed on Jesus and asked Him to “tarry with them” (John 4:40). He stayed and taught two days and many more believed and confessed their faith in the Savior of the world.
God has accepted Christ’s death as payment for the sins of all people. Each must believe, repent and be baptized to receive this blessing of salvation from eternal death in Hell. Just accept His grace. You will receive His Spirit to comfort and guide you in this glorious walk with the Triune God.
A large crowd of people followed Jesus as He was going to be crucified. Women were crying for Him but He turned to them and said, “Daughters of Jerusalem, weep not for me, but weep for yourselves, and for your children” (Luke 23:28). This was about them. He would give His life for them. He must suffer. For them! For you! For all of us! They were in His heart and their needs were foremost in His mind. Jesus is the “reason for the season,” but, really, all of life on earth is a season and the time to prepare for eternal life. You are the reason He came.
