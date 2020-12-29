Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 40. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.