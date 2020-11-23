Two senior boys from Pangburn signed their national letters of intent to play baseball in college in front of friends and family on Friday afternoon in Pangburn Tiger Arena.
Senior catcher Keegan Woods and senior pitcher Luke Rolland signed their intent letters to play at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and Connors State College respectively.
Woods went first and had several people speak on behalf of Woods.
“He (Woods) doesn’t go through the motions, “Assistant Baseball Coach Wade Butler said. “He goes to work.”
Woods played for the Applied Velocity Team last summer and was coached by Austin Allen.
Allen played baseball at Southwest Tennessee, Arkansas State, Arkansas Baptist and Central Baptist College.
“I’d take 100 Keegans on the field if I could have them all.” Allen said.
Woods will be playing for the Eagles as a catcher.
The Eagles were the NAIA National Champions in 2011.
Luke Rolland signed his intent letter to play at Conners State College in Warner, Oklahoma.
The Cowboys have won 18 Conference Championships, they have been in the Regional Title game 21 times and have gone to the Junior College World Series 5 times.
Rolland is a two way player at Pangburn playing basketball and baseball.
“He (Rolland) wants to turn drills into competitions.” Pangburn basketball coach Ben Jones said.
The theme in the speakers talking about Rolland was his mentality when he plays the game.
Both players will still have one last season to play baseball at Pangburn this year before they leave for their respective colleges.
