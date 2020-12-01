If the rule is “it is not how you start, it is how you finish,” then Tuesday night’s matchup between the home Heber Springs Panthers and the Shirley Blue Devils was the exception.
Heber Springs made opening runs in both halves and beat Shirley 55-41 at the Panthers’ Den, their last game before the holiday break.
Seven of the game’s first 10 points belonged to Heber Springs. Putbacks by Shirley’s Hunter Bradford and Nash Little tied the score at 7-7 with just three minutes gone in the opening quarter.
A left-corner three by Zachary Thomas put the Panthers back up by three.
As a team, the Panthers hit three from long range which led to an 18-13 lead after Gus Hannah hit a pair of foul shots with a minute to go in the quarter. Hannah tried to give the Panthers a little more cushion, but came up short on a corner three at the buzzer.
Bradford scored Shirley’s first points of the second quarter after nearly three minutes had elapsed.
His subsequent foul shot cut Heber’s lead to 22-16. Little hit two pair of free throws to get the Devils closer with three and a half minutes to go in the first half.
Clinging to a two-point lead, the Panthers went to the outside again. This time it was Ryan Crocker, who hit a three to give the Panthers a bit more breathing room. Crocker led Heber Springs with 11 points and was the only Panther to finish in double figures.
But Shirley came back again to get within a point with less than two minutes to go in the half.
Then a layup high off the glass put the Devils up by one. More foul shots by Nash put Shirley up two, but Bauer Pruitt’s three gave the Panthers a new lead and a new lease on life.
Heber Springs led 28-27 at the break.
The Panthers opened the second half much like they did the first, with a 9-2 run to open up a 37-29 lead.
Hannah’s steal and breakaway layup with less than three minutes to go in the third put the Panthers up by 10.
A three by J.T. Spears extended the run to 14-2 and Heber’s lead to 13 points at 42-29.
Hannah followed suit from the right corner.
Heber Springs led 47-31 going into the final eight minutes and Shirley had no answer, except at the foul line where they scored all four of their points in the third.
With just under five minutes to play in the game, Bradford got the Devils their first field goal of the second half.
