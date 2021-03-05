LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday his intent to grant a pardon to Joshua Karns, of Batesville, who was convicted in 1990 on five counts of burglary, a Class B felony; two counts of theft of property, a Class C felony; and forgery in the second degree, a Class C felony. The fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
The announcement included 13 pardons, three restoration of firearm rights only, and four commutations. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Other pardons being considered include:
Leonard Carrillo of Redfield: Theft of property, a Class C felony and breaking or entering, a Class D felony.
Jake W. Gibson of West Fork: Breaking or entering, a Class D felony, and theft of property, a Class C felony.
Amy McEntyre of Bauxite: Theft (misdemeanor) and possession of a controlled substance a Class C felony.
Claude R. Phillips, Jr. of Cabot: Arson, a Class C felony.
Pamela Pitcher of Paragould: Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, a Class C felony, possession of controlled substance, Methamphetamine, a Class C
Felony, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine (revocation) a Class C felony.
Wendell Pitcher of Paragould: Possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class C felony, and possession of controlled substance, Methamphetamine, a Class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, a Class C felony.
Jimmy D. Reeves, Jr. of Magnolia: Theft of property, three counts, a Class B felony.
Robert Roberts of Pine Bluff: Possession with intent to manufacture, a Class D felony.
Timothy J. Smith of Paragould: Possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony; and possession Schedule II controlled substance-marijuana (misdemeanor).
David W. Stewart of Cabot: Unauthorized use of vehicle (misdemeanor) and fleeing, a Class D felony.
John M. West of Mayflower: Burglary and theft of property (no felony classification was given).
Bradley Whisenhunt of Gillham: Attempted theft of property, a Class D felony.
Glynn R. Womack of Harrison: Delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana (misdemeanor).
Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following people:
Charles Enlow of Fayetteville: Harassment (misdemeanor).
James Casey Smith of Mabelvale: Delivery of a controlled substance, a Class C felony).
Kenneth Washington, Jr. of Little Rock: Violation of Hot Check Law, a Class C felony.
Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:
Eddie Dixon (ADC #075134): Manufacture, delivery, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class Y Felony; and manufacture, delivery, and possession of a controlled substance (habitual offender), a Class Y felony.
Anderson N. Hall (ADC #080997): Aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony and battery-first degree, a Class B felony.
Annie V. Ross (ADC #702471): Murder-first degree, a Class Y felony.
Frank Watts, II (ADC #087732): Possession controlled substance with intent to deliver (cocaine) (habitual offender), a Class felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (habitual offender), a Class C felony; and failure to keep records/maintaining a drug premises (habitual offender), a Class D felony.
An additional 62 clemency requests were denied and three had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
