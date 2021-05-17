CARLISLE — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs fell in the second round of the 2A state softball tournament Friday night. This was the end of their season.
The three seeded Lady Bulldogs won the opening round game against the East Poinsett County Lady Warriors 10-0 in seven innings.
The Lady Dogs fell to the Mansfield Lady Tigers 5-4 on a walkoff run.
Mansfield jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. The Lady Tigers added another run in the third.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their first run in the top of the fourth to cut their deficit to two. They scored those two runs in the top of sixth. Quitman took the lead in their half of the seventh when they score one run.
The Lady Tigers scored the game tying and game winning run in the last half inning of the contest.
Madi Thompson scored three of the Lady Bulldogs four runs. Silver Mulliniks recorded two hits.
Kassie Rhodes struck out nine batters in just over six innings of work for the Lady Dogs.
The Lady Bulldogs scored runs in bunches Thursday afternoon in their opening round game. They scored one run in the first, three in the third, four in the sixth, and two in the seventh.
Rhodes tossed a one hit complete game against the Lady Warriors. She struck out nine in her first outing too. Rhodes was also the RBI leader for the Lady Dogs. She had four, while Taylor Hooten had three and Thompson had two. Rhodes, Mulliniks and Chole Liles all had three hits.
