After taking the fall, and most of the spring, off from athletic activities due to COVID-19 precautions, the Lyon College Fighting Scots took to the basketball court to open up play in 2021. This was the first sporting contest of any kind for Lyon College since COVID-19 hit in March of last spring.
This was also the first game played on the new court that was installed in May of last year.
The Scots (0-1) hosted the 17th ranked Talladega College Tornadoes.
This game was the first for the Tornadoes since December 2nd when they defeated the University of Mobile Rams (9-1) 87-70.
The Tornadoes controlled the game early, despite both teams playing strong defense. They were pulling down more offensive rebounds than the Scots.
Sophomore Winston Peace from Blytheville was the first Scot to score on the newly renovated court as he hit a pair of free throws.
The Scots battled back early and took a 15-14 lead midway through the first half thanks Faris Verlasevic’s bank shot.
The lead changed hands several times throughout the middle of the half.
Talladega caught a hot streak around the seven minute mark and got one of their largest lead of the half, seven.
Just when the Tornadoes looked to push their lead, the Scots got into the double bonus. Lyon shot an impressive 19 of 21 from the charity stripe as a team. This consistent shooting kept them close the entire half.
A deep three gave the Tornadoes a 10 point lead in the final minutes of the half.
The Scots cut their deficit quick thanks to a reaching foul on the floor and then a technical foul on Talladega’s coach. Lyon sunk 4 free throws in a row.
The Tornadoes led by six after the first 20 minutes.
Cole Anderson got the second half started with a turnaround layup for the Scots.
Despite scoring faster in the second half, the Scots could not cut too deep into the Tornadoes’ lead.
The Scots once again shot a lot of free throws. They found themselves in the bonus before the halfway point of the second half. The Scots shot 20 free throw attempts in the second half and nailed 17 of them.
Thanks to the number of free throws, their better shooting percentage, and better defense, the Scots cut their deficit to just one with just under five minutes left in the last half.
Dominigue Loyd gave the Scots their first lead since the 11 minute mark in the first half with a pair of free throws. He gave them a 62-61 lead with just under two minutes left in the ball game.
The lead was exchanged a few times throughout the final few minutes.
A three from the Tornadoes would give them enough cushion to pull away with the win.
The Tornadoes won 74-70.
Ray Price led the Scots in scoring with 18. Verlasevic added 13.
Chris Craig led Lyon in rebounds with nine to go along with 10 points.
The Scots have another top 20 matchup this week as they host the 19th ranked Louisiana State University Alexandria Generals Tuesday afternoon.
