Deputies presented with letters of commendation
During February Arkansans saw an unprecedented winter event, leaving several people in potential danger from the harsh weather. One such person was Floyd Slevidge of Heber Springs. He lives in an area that became inaccessible by car due to the ice. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a home health nurse who was concerned that Slevidge wasn't going to be able to get to the grocery store, due to where he lived in conjunction with the weather to get any groceries in preparation for the coming storm.
The home health nurse told the sheriff’s office that Mr. Slevidge was almost out of food, and with no way to get to the store, he would soon be in danger of being completely without food. The home health nurse was also unable to get to him based on the road conditions.
Lt. Byron Rushing, along with Deputies Josh Milam, Arden Tripp, and Ethan Cresswell, took it upon themselves to help, They were able to procure a side-by-side utility vehicle and make their way to Slevidge's house. They took him to the store to get groceries and returned him home.
Sheriff Chris Brown presented the four employees with letters of commendation and wrote: “Lt. Rushing, Deputy Milam, Deputy Tripp, and Deputy Cresswell take community policing to heart, and are always looking for a way to serve their community. They consistently go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure that people are taken care of, and we as a community are fortunate to have deputies like them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.