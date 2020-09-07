On Friday night Clinton traveled to Northwest Arkansas to take on the Huntsville Eagles. The shorthanded Yellowjackets came up on the short side of the score losing to the former class 5A Eagles 38-0. The Jackets were without 16 players due to injury and precautionary quarantines suiting up only 22 players for the game.
Clinton had the ball first to start the game but fumbled on the second play of the game setting up Huntsville at the Yellowjacket 31-yard line. The Eagles would score on their initial possession as Brooks Wiggins scored on an 11-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown. Oscar Martinez kicked the extra point to put Huntsville up 7-0 just 1:50 seconds into the first quarter.
The Yellowjackets picked up a first down on their next possession before having to punt. A great punt of 55 yards into the endzone by Aldrich Infanti backed Huntsville up to their own 20-yard line for their second possession. On the Eagles first play Slayter Watkins went 80 yards for the touchdown. Martinez kicked missed the extra point leaving the score Huntsville 13-0 and Clinton 0.
The two teams exchanged punts before Clinton had its best offensive series of the game. Late in the first quarter the Yellowjackets took over at their own 20 yard-line. The Jackets picked up four first-downs on the drive that stretched into the second quarter. Clinton reached the Huntsville 30 yard-line before the drive ended on downs. The Eagles would then go on to add three more touchdowns before the end of the first half. Two of those touchdowns came on passes from Wiggins to Kolton Reynolds for 9 yards and to Watkins for 45 yards to make the half-time score 35-0.
The only scoring in the second half was a 33-yard field goal by Huntsville’s Oscar Martinez to make the final score 38-0. The shorthanded Yellowjackets never quit as they held the Eagles out of the endzone twice in the second half when they were inside the Jackets 15-yard line. It was the first time Clinton has been shutout in a game since November 5, 2015 at Pottsville, in a game that was halted at halftime because of a severe thunderstorm, 49 games ago. The last time the Yellowjackets were shutout in a game that went all four quarters you must go back 11 years to week seven of the 2009 season when the Jackets lost 28-0 to Stuttgart 108 games ago.
Clinton is off this week before hosting Dardanelle on September 18th. The open date is coming at an opportune time hopefully allowing the Yellowjackets to get back to full strength. The game on September 18th will also include the rededication of Jim Tumlison Field. 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of Jim Tumlison Field.
(0) comments
