Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible tonight and tomorrow night. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern and north central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&