The 2020-21 basketball season came to a close last weekend in Hot Springs at OZK Arena.
Every team from all across Arkansas had hopes a few months ago that they would make the trip to Hot Springs. However only 24 teams were lucky enough to make that dream a reality.
Melbourne fans made what seems to be their annual trip to watch the Lady Bearkatz defend their 2A State title. The team they beat for their third straight 2A championship, the Salem Lady Greyhounds, were there for the first time ever.
Despite these two fanbases having completely different histories, both of them showed up in droves. They shut down their two towns, both with only about 2,000 people, and headed south.
There were roughly 2,000 fans total in attendance. This means almost half of each town drove over three hours to come support their girls.
With most teams keeping crowds down all season due to COVID-19, the Lady Katz and Lady Hounds seemed ready to cheer on their teams.
The fans brought the noise and made the atmosphere in OZK Arena one of the best games I have been to all year. The loud screams and chants were absent for most of the season for most schools.
The crowds made this year’s finals games seem even more important and special than they already were.
After the 1A boys final between the West Side Eagles and the Viola Longhorns, head coach of the West Side Eagles, Keith Brown said “when a 1A team makes a state final, they bring the community. They close the place down.”
For the 1A boys game roughly 1,500 fans were in attendance. That was 300 more fans than there were people living in those two towns.
Brown added “it’s a community thing. The crowds were outstanding. I was so proud of our community. They’ve treated us so good. I’ve had opportunities to go coach bigger classification and stuff like that, but I promise I’ll never do anything besides 1A.”
The 1A-2 conference had three of the four teams in the state semifinals, West Side, Viola, and Izard County.
“There is nothing like 1A basketball,” Brown said.
I agree. There is nothing like small town community based basketball. Or any small town sports for that matter.
So if you have the chance, go watch a small school play any sport and see the pride the student athletes play with. Go watch the joy the fans have in their alma mater. You might be surprised at the what you see.
