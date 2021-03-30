Conway — Opening American Midwest Conference play this afternoon, #13 Central Baptist College softball took on the Owls of William Woods University at City of Colleges Park. #13 CBC (14-6, 2-0 AMC) scored 13 runs on 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep, winning 5-1 and 8-1 over WWU (6-10, 1-3 AMC).
CBC clubbed four home runs in the sweep and got complete games from starters Allie Burroughs (SO/Hazen, Ark.) and Hannah Work (FR/Bryant, Ark.). Seven Seniors, Skylar Lee (SO/Vilonia, Ark.), Burroughs, Katie Gordon (SR/Beebe, Ark.), Katie Goike (SR/Magnolia, Texas), Baleigh Jackson (SR/Monticello, Ark.), Allison Seats (SR/Jacksonville, Ark.) and Alyssa Estrada (SR/Houston, Texas), were honored in a ceremony prior to the game.
GAME ONE – #13 CBC 5, WWU 1
The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a double from Goike and passed ball by the Owls that scored Seats. They would tack on another run in the second on a solo home run by Lauren Anderson (FR/Cibolo, Texas), her second of the season. Neither team would score again until the fifth when CBC pushed another run across on a double by Jackson with two outs to make it 4-0. Anderson would lead off the sixth with her second home run of the day and third of the season to make it 5-0 and Burroughs would allow three hits and a run in the seventh, but that was all. Burroughs was the winner, throwing a complete game and scattering nine hits and one run with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts. Anderson, Jackson and Seats combined to go 7-9 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.
GAME TWO – #13 CBC 8, WWU 1
CBC jumped out quickly again in game two, scoring a run in the first on a single by Jackson. The Owls would tie the game at one in the second, but that was the only damage they did against Work, who was masterful. The Mustang offense blew the game open in the third, plating five runs to take a 6-1 lead. Seats led off the inning with her fourth home run of the season to make it 2-1 and the offense just kept moving with an RBI single by Anderson, an RBI single by Madi Spears (FR/Greenbrier, Ark.), a bases loaded walk to Estrada and a sac fly by Katie Goike. The Mustangs tacked on their final two runs of the game in the sixth when Lee homered off the right field foul poll, her first of the season, to make it 8-1. Work was the winner, throwing a complete game six-hitter, allowing one run while walking two and striking out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.