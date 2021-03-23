Conway, Ark. – Currently in a stretch of nine straight games at City of Colleges Park, #14 Central Baptist College softball took on the Warriors of Midland University this afternoon. CBC (11-3) pounded out 11 hits and got solid pitching to take care of Midland (10-5) by a score of 7-3.
Hannah Work (FR/Bryant, Ark.) started and picked up the win, throwing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Allie Burroughs (SO/Hazen, Ark.) earned her first save of the season, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and walking one while striking out two. Katie Goike (SR/Magnolia, Texas) had three hits and three RBIs and Alyssa Estrada (SR/Houston, Texas) had a pair of hits and scored three runs.
Midland scored a run in the first on an error, but the Mustangs answered in the bottom half, tying the score at 1-1 on squeeze play by Allison Seats (SR/Jacksonville, Ark.). Midland would again take the lead with a pair of runs in the third, but CBC responded again, scoring four runs in the bottom half to lead 5-3 after three. Ysabella Esquivel (FR/Corpus Christi, Texas) led off the inning with a single and moved to second on an error. Estrada followed that with a triple, scoring Esquivel and making it 3-2. Goike would tie the game with single and three batters later, Baleigh Jackson (SR/Monticello, Ark.) drove in the go-ahead run with a double, which would be followed by a sac fly off the bat of Tobi Finley (SO/Sheridan, Ark.) to provide the two run lead. Work allowed a hit and walk in the fourth, but kept Midland off the board and Burroughs cruised through the fifth and sixth before CBC provided more insurance in the bottom of the sixth when Goike tripled with two outs to bring the score to its final margin and give CBC their 11th win of the season.
Next up for CBC will be a pair of games tomorrow afternoon at City of Colleges Park. The Mustangs will play Midland again with first pitch scheduled for noon and then will play the #2 team in the NAIA, the Drovers of USAO tomorrow at 4 p.m. For more information about CBC softball, be sure to like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.