Gulf Shores, Ala. — Looking to come out of their final regular season tournament with three wins, #16 Central Baptist College played Faulkner University and #7 Mobile on the final day of the Gulf Shores Invitational. CBC (8-3) was part of run rules in both games, beating Faulkner 10-2 in the first game and losing 9-1 to Mobile in game two.
Allie Burroughs (SO/Hazen, Ark.) and Hannah Work (FR/Bryant, Ark.) started in the circle in the two games. CBC committed no errors in game two, their first clean fielding game of the two days.
GAME THREE – #16 CBC 10, FAULKNER 2 (SIX INNINGS)
CBC struck early against Faulkner, scoring four in the first to lead 4-0 after one. CBC would add two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and surrender only two in the fifth to win their eighth game of the season. Alyssa Estrada (SR/Houston, Texas) reached base four times via three walks and a hit by pitch while Katie Goike (SR/Magnolia, Texas) had a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Burroughs threw a complete game, allowing four hits and two unearned runs with four walks and two Ks for win number four on the season.
GAME FOUR – #7 MOBILE 9, #16 CBC 1 (FIVE INNINGS)
In the final game of the tournament, Mobile jumped on the Mustangs, scoring four in the first, two in the second and two in the fourth while CBC only mustered a single run in the first, courtesy of an RBI from Gordon. Goike again had a pair of hits and a run scored. Work was the loser, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing four runs on nine hits with four walks. Ysabella Esquivel (FR/Corpus Christi, Texas) got the final two outs while allowing two runs on three hits.
UP NEXT
#16 CBC is off until Friday when they will head to Springdale for a doubleheader against Ecclesia. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and you can find coverage of the game if you like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
