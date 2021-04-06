Mason Luna of Viola, Caleb Faulkner of Izard County, and Travis Gentry of West Side Greers Ferry were named All State by the 1A 2 Conference in senior boys basketball recently. In girls, honorees include Abbey Linville of Rural Special, AJ McCandlis of Viola, and Kamryn Sutterfield of West Side Greers Ferry. All State Tournament boys selections were Mason Luna (MVP), Gage Harris and Bryson Luna of Viola, Coby Everett of Izard County; Travis Gentry, and Malachi Miller of West Side Greers Ferry. All State Tournament girls selections were Abbey Linville (MVP), Bailey Perry and Brenlee Morgan of Rural Special, Kiley Alman and Hannah Bryant of Norfork, AJ McCandlis of Viola, and Sutterfield of West Side Greers Ferry.
All Conference senior boys selections by the 1A 2 Conference were Travis Gentry, Malachi Miller, Ashton Klepko, Brenton Knapp, and Jacob Ballard of West Side Greers Ferry; Mason Luna, Austin Luna, Bryson Luna, Blaine Marberry, and Gage Harris of Viola; Caleb Faulkner, Coby Everett, and Chase Orf of Izard County; Braxton Cousins and Eli Tate of Concord; Riley Whiteaker and Daniel Stephens of Calico Rock; Blythe Stapleton of Norfork; Nash Little of Shirley; and Kolten Gammill of Timbo.
All Conference senior girls selections by the 1A-2 Conference were Abbey Linville, Brenlee Morgan, and Kaylee Stevens of Rural Special; AJ McCandlis, Sami McCandlis, and Lindsey Browning of Viola; Hannah Bryant, Kiley Alman, and Liza Shaddy of Norfork; Kamryn Sutterfield and Haley Gentry of West Side Greers Ferry; Abi West and Abi Duke of Concord; Cassidy Coleman of Izard County; Kachina McDole of Calico Rock; and Sarah Avey of Timbo.
