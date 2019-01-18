MORRILTON -- Heber Springs went on the road on Tuesday and dropped a pair of 4A-4 conference contests at Morrilton.

The senior girls fell, 66-45, while the senior boys dropped a 58-38 outcome. The games completed the first-round of conference play for both teams.

For the senior boys, Heber Springs (7-12, 2-5 in the 4A-4) trailed 25-18 at the half and 38-29 at the end of three quarters of play, but Morrilton (10-9, 4-3) pulled away in the final stanza outscoring the Panthers 20-9.

The Devil Dogs were 11 of 15 from the free-throw line on the night, while Heber Springs hit four out of seven.

Both senior high teams return to action tonight when they travel to Dover to start the second round of 4A-4 action.

Heber Springs scoring (38): Dalton Hall 8, Malachi Miller 6, Dalton McCollum 5, Trent Barnes 5, Adam Martin 4, Jacob Cantrell 4, Wyatt Sanders 2, Trevor Torres 2.

Senior boys conference standings: Pottsville (14-4, 5-2), Dardanelle (18-3, 5-2), Morrilton (10-9, 4-3), Ozark (11-7, 4-3), Subiaco Academy (11-7, 3-4), Clarksville (6-13, 3-4), Heber Springs (7-12, 2-5) and Dover (9-10, 2-5).

In senior girls action, Morrilton senior Mary Kate Kordsmeier hit eight 3-pointers, including seven in the first half to lead the Devil Dogs to the win.

Heber Springs trailed by 13 at the half, 34-21, but saw any chance of a victory evaporate in the third quarter as Morrilton outscored the Panthers, 21-9.

Kordsmeier led all scorers with 24 points.

Heber Springs scoring (45): Jillian Herring 14, Claudia Newberry 10, Libby Stutts 8, Ellie Riddle 4, Hailey Bresnahan 4, Ashley Spanel 3, Jesslyn Johnson 2.

Senior girls conference standings: Clarksville (16-4, 6-0), Pottsville (11-7, 5-1), Morrilton (13-5, 4-2), Ozark (9-11, 2-4), Heber Springs (10-8, 2-4), Dover (8-11, 1-5) and Dardanelle (8-11, 1-5).

Morrilton, along with Clarksville, compete in a different junior high conference so the Panthers played the junior varsity girls team on Tuesday.

The Devil Dogs dropped the Panthers 32-17.

Heber Springs scoring (17): Paige Hall 7, Hailey Bresnahan 6, Claudia Newberry 2, Natalie Buffalo 2.