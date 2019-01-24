Libby Stutts scored 16 points and finished with four assists in helping lead the Heber Springs Lady Panthers to a 51-44 4A-4 conference victory over Dover on Friday.

The two teams combined to attempt 62 free throws, but it was Stutts’ four-of-six from the line in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win for Heber Springs (11-8, 3-4 in 4A-4).

The Lady Panthers raced out to a 19-4 advantage after the first quarter and also led 34-19 at the half.

Dover (9-12, 2-5) outscored Heber Springs, 10-9, in the third quarter and pulled to within single digits in the final stanza before the Heber Springs was able to hold on to claim the win.

Stutts finished eight of 12 from the line on the night as Heber Springs was 19 of 34 as a team. Dover was 15 of 28 from the line.

Claudia Newberry paced Heber Springs with six rebounds while Ellie Riddle had four steals in the win.

The Lady Panthers hosted Pottsville on Tuesday in 4A-4 play and will play host to Ozark on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with the junior girls followed by the junior boys, senior girls and senior boys.

Heber Springs scoring (51): Libby Stutts 16, Jillian Herring 10, Claudia Newberry 9, Ellie Riddle 8, Jesslyn Johnson 5, Paige Hall 2, Ashley Spanel 2.

The Heber Springs eighth-grade junior high squad was no match for the older Dover junior girls team. Dover led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter, 32-7 at the half and 45-10 at the end of three quarters before claiming at 47-12 win Friday night.

Heber Springs scoring (12): Jaylea Hooten 5, Madison Clemons 4, Hope Turney 2, Riley Bailey 1.

On Thursday, Heber Springs’ eighth-grade junior high squad traveled to Mount Vernon and was handed a 36-23 setback to Mount Vernon-Enola in non-conference action.

Heber Springs led 15-14 at the half but were outscored 11-6 in the third quarter before the Lady Warhawks pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Heber Springs played Pottsville on Tuesday. On Thursday, the seventh-grade girls and boys and eighth-grade girls and boys teams will play host to Southside Batesville at the Panther Den beginning at 5 p.m.

Heber Springs scoring (23): Sophia Stone 10, Jaylea Hooten 4, Hope Turney 3, Riley Bailey 2, Rylee Harrod 2, Madison Clemons 2,