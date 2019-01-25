The Concord Lady Pirates and Pirates pulled out the broom on away games at West Side Tuesday night as the Lady Pirates knotted the season series at 2-2 with a 57-45 victory over the Lady Eagles before the Pirates edged the Eagles 51-48.

Junior forward Annalise Cornett led a quartet of double-figure scorers with 18 points, followed by classmates Avery Southerland and Ashlyn Deckard adding 14 and 11, respectively. Senior guard Lizzie White, who recently signed a national letter of intent to play softball at North Arkansas College, rounded out the top scorers for Class 1A No. 5-ranked Concord (18-6, 11-3) with 11.

Alex Southerland pumped in 18 for Class 1A No. 9-ranked West Side (23-8, 8-7), also getting 10 from junior guard Madison Bailey. The Lady Eagles led at the first two quarter breaks, 14-12 and 26-23 before the Lady Pirates took their first lead at 38-35 and turned in a 19-10 fourth quarter to seal the win.

Concord will now need to win one of their final two conference games against Sacred Heart or Shirley to lock up the second-seed in the 1A-5 District Tournament at Timbo. West Side currently sits at fifth in the league.

The Pirates (18-8, 9-5) overcame a 33-24 halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles, outscoring the home team 27-15 in the final sixteen minutes of play. Sophomore forward Braxton Cousins led the way with 17, getting help from junior guard Rodney Brock’s 13 and Bryar Cousins’ 11. With the triumph, Concord moves into a tie for third place in the conference with Wonderview. Freshman Travis Gentry had a game-high 18 for West Side (15-14, 7-8), who stands at sixth in the 1A-5. The Jr. Lady Eagles won the first game of the night 40-23.

The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Lady Bulldogs continued their march towards another conference title after traveling to Des Arc and taking down the Lady Daredevils 60-31, improving to 19-5 and 11-0 in the 2A 5-North, extending their current winning streak to 13 games. The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Bulldogs were also winners over the Daredevils by a tally of 74-48, getting to 18-5 and 9-2 in the process, clinging to second in the league. Junior Ethan Brantley had 14, senior Isaac Clemmons provided 13 and junior Zac Shue put up 12.

Pangburn’s varsity girls (20-9, 9-3) won their fifth straight contest after squeaking past St. Joseph 47-45 at home, with senior forward Macie Hopkins totaling 10 points and 8 rebounds, adding junior guard Raylene King’s 10 and junior Kurstin Atkins’ 6 assists to the mix. The Lady Tigers are currently in second place in the 2A-5 league. The Tigers (14-13, 8-4) stayed in third in the 2A-5 after hanging on against the Bulldogs 59-53. Senior Braxton Greene clocked out with 20 points, as sophomore guard Luke Rolland followed close behind with 19 and junior Alex Langley adding 10 and senior Garrett Holloway finishing with 8.

Rose Bud’s senior girls (15-7, 7-2) won their fourth game in a row and fifth in six games with a 66-36 mercy-rule triumph over Clinton on the road, pulling within two games of league leader Mountain View after freshman phenom Kyndal Rooks rang up 21 points, followed by senior Hailey Vaughn chipping in with 15 and sisters Gracie (12) and Hope Hartle (8) combining for 20. The Yellowjackets prevailed over the Ramblers (3-20, 0-9), with senior Joe Henry scoring 9 and sophomore guard Dalton Gorham adding 7.

