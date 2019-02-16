SPIRO — When Tylor Perry told his new coach he was returning to his original hometown last summer, Dustin Gist was a bit skeptical.

After all, the Spiro Bulldogs coach had heard from Perry in the past that he was going to come back to Spiro, where he had lived before moving away after his fifth-grade year.

"He was supposed to come here after his freshman year; he called me and told me he was coming," Gist said. "But the first day of school he wasn't here and I found out he was going to (Springdale) Har-Ber.

"So my first (reaction) when he called and said he was coming home, I said I don't believe you."

But Perry did want to come back to Spiro and finish where he originally started.

"This was home," Perry, a 5-foot-10 senior point guard for the Bulldogs, said. "My grandmother passed last year on December 21st and I came back and I wanted to see her and I wanted to finish my senior year here.

"I had a game that same day (that she passed away) and that moment, it just hit me and I wanted to give my family something to be proud of because Spiro had been down for a few years and so to bring happiness and joy back to sports in Spiro, it's just something that I always wanted to do."

Plus, Perry wanted to continue a family legacy by coming back to the Bulldogs, as his older brothers Devon and Tim Perry also played for Gist as Spiro Bulldogs.

"Both of my brothers were here and I know they wanted to see me in a Spiro uniform for what would be my last time," Tylor Perry said.

Perry is making the most of his homecoming. He was the Bulldogs' leading scorer in the regular season, averaging 24.6 points per game, helping Spiro to an 18-4 overall record, a No. 6 ranking in 3A and a LeFlore County Tournament championship, a tournament in which Perry was named the MVP.

Also during the regular season, Perry recorded 14 games where he scored at least 20 points, including 35 in games against Poteau and Roland. He shot 82 3-pointers as well, including eight in a win against Sallisaw and seven in a win against Muldrow, and made 47 percent of his 3-point attempts.

"He's an amazing shooter, but then sometimes he has his moments where he's even more special," Gist said. "And then several of those games he had 18 or 19 points and he didn't even play in the fourth quarter at all, so who knows what he can have."

And there's no doubt Gist is glad Perry stayed with his commitment to return back to Spiro.

"I hadn't seen him play since he had been gone, but I had heard about him and I knew how good he was when he was a little kid, so I can only imagine how good he was," Gist said. "His skill set and also his work ethic and his basketball mind, he's really pretty complete. He's a special, special player."

Perry credits his shooting touch to countless hours spent in the gym.

"I've always been preached that you have to put in the work if you want something to come out of it and I was told you've got to be a 'gym rat,'" he said. "I think I've tried to do that my whole entire life, staying in the gym and just doing what I have to do and stay consistent about it."

That also carries over to the classroom, where Perry sports a 3.85 grade-point average as he credits his parents for instilling in him the importance of education.

Perry is also just as grateful to be around his new Bulldog teammates, who he said have been very supportive once he returned.

"I'm so grateful for the team that God has blessed me with; without them, you wouldn't see those points from me on the stat sheet," Perry said. "First of all, they have never confronted me once about me shooting. ... They set me up and they don't mind giving me the ball and they're looking for me, so without them, I wouldn't have all those points and hit all those 3's.

"It's such a blessing for them to take me in like that and they didn't have to, especially the ones who had been here the past two or three years. ... They've been so welcoming and they've embraced me and I just give my credit to all of them for what they've done."

Something else which might be more astounding coming from Perry: He feels like his best is still yet to come.

"I'm not sure if I've had my best game yet," he said. "I've had some pretty good shooting nights, but I don't think overall I've had my best game yet. ... I think I can have my best game before the state tournament hits and I'm just looking forward to it."

Spiro opened postseason play on Friday at home with a 62-48 win against Okmulgee in the 3A Area IV District 4 playoff. Perry scored 26 points, including scoring his 2,000th career point during the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs (19-4) will advance to Thursday's 3A Area IV regional semifinals at Henryetta, taking on the winner of Saturday's districts between Henryetta and Sulphur.

"This is my last go-round," said Perry, who was part of two state semifinal teams while at Har-Ber, including the 2017 squad which lost to eventual 7A state champion Northside. "I've got to give it all I can and there's seven other seniors on the team that I really want to win for them and I know they want to win it for me; plus the young group that's coming up so set the standard for what Spiro basketball needs to be in the coming years."