The Booneville Bearcat basketball team is likely to be the only team in action this week.

The Bearcats won the District 3A-4 tournament last Thursday night at Two Rivers in Ola and are the one seed in the Class 3A Region 2 tournament this week in Perryville.

The Bearcats (26-2) will play Little Rock Episcopal, the four seed from District 3A-5, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The winner of the game will face the winner of the Mayflower, second seed from the 3A-5 against Jessieville, third seed from the 3A-4, at 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

The first round winner is also qualified for the Class 3A state tournament next week in Osceola.

Magazine’s track team had planned to host a track meet today, but the meet was cancelled. The schedule calls for a second attempt on Thursday.