For the second straight week the Bearcats have dropped one spot, this time from third to fourth, in the Arkansas Sports Writers basketball poll.

Unlike last week the drop comes after a dominating week in which the Bearcats (26-2) beat Perryville 57-40 and Fountain Lake 41-21 to win the 3A-4 district tournament, which was played in Ola at Two Rivers.

CLASS 3A

1. Baptist Prep (11) 26-3 58 1

2. Ashdown (1) 22-1 39 2

3. Valley Springs 31-3 31 4

4. Booneville 26-2 26 3

5. Osceola 17-3 11 –

Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 7, Drew Central 3, Charleston 2,

Manila 2, Elkins 2.

Baptist Prep, who is in the same Class 3A Region 2 tournament as the Bearcats this week, is also mentioned in the others receiving votes portion of the overall poll and would rank 12th.

Lavaca, who lost in the semifinals of the 2A-4 tournament in Danville, dropped to the first one listed in the others receiving votes portion of the Class 2A rankings.

CLASS 2A

1. Marked Tree (7) 21-3 51 2

2. White County Central (3) 28-7 33 1

3. Lafayette County 23-5 26 –

4. Eureka Springs (2) 30-5 22 4

5. England 23-5 15 5

Others receiving votes: Lavaca 13, Quitman 8, Dierks 7, Earle 5

In Class 1A, County Line continues to be ranked fifth.

CLASS 1A

1. Izard County (12) 35-4 60 1

2. Kirby 31-5 38 3

3. Dermott 30-4 36 2

4. Nevada 27-4 23 4

5. County Line 27-5 19 5

Others receiving votes: Timbo 3, Jasper 2.

The girls poll has Charleston ranked first in 3A after winning the 3A-1 tournament and Danville, after losing in the finals of the 2A-4 tournament, dropped two places.

CLASS 3A

1. Charleston (9) 25-1 57 1

2. Hoxie (2) 25-2 48 2

3. Valley Springs (1) 29-7 29 4

4. Mountain View 22-5 22 3

5. Lamar 24-5 12 –

Others receiving votes: Harding Academy 7, Riverview 3, Lincoln 1,

Helena-West Helena 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Melbourne (9) 23-4 56 1

2. Bigelow (3) 27-2 43 2

3. Quitman 23-6 31 4

4. Earle 20-3 21 –

5. Danville 26-4 14 3

Others receiving votes: Riverside 13, Cossatot River 2.