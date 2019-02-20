Playoff basketball is exciting at any level. It can be especially thrilling when the unthinkable happens.

Last year, Charleston's girls ran the table and won the 3A state championship.

Will there be any surprise teams in 2019?

The Mountainburg Dragons sure hope so.

The youthful Dragons have won 9 of 12 games entering today's regional bout with Cotter.

"The sophomores, they've had to carry us a little bit," coach Michael McDonald said. "Three of our top four scorers are sophomores. Ethan Gregory is our leading scorer, and leads us in steals, blocks and rebounds. But I have had some great senior leadership, too."

Senior Jacob Ortlieb has played well the last three weeks, McDonald said.

"He's our leader," McDonald said. "He's played really well the last three weeks. He's the hardest working kid in the gym and does everything the right way, and the others look up to him.

Following Hackett's surprising 38-17 upset of regular season champ Lavaca, Mountainburg rolled to a 51-33 win over the Hornets in the 2A-4 championship game last week.

The Dragons (14-13) face Cotter (11-20) today in Danville at the regional tournament.

Cotter dropped its first eight games to start the season, but won five of six prior to a pair of losses at the district tournament, which dropped them to the No. 4 seed.

It's one of many interesting storylines that figures to play out in the next couple of days.

Lavaca (22-5) draws Yellville-Summit (6-17) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Danville.

Hackett (12-14) faces 21-14 Flippin in Thursday's late game at 8:30 p.m.

On the girls side, Lavaca (18-10) will face Decatur (11-13) today at 4 p.m. The Mountainburg Lady Dragons (11-15) play Cotter (12-16) in the 7 p.m. game.

3A

The Booneville Bearcats hope to keep the band together for a while. The Bearcats (26-2) play Episcopal (12-18) today at 8:30 p.m. in Perryville.

The Paris Lady Eagles (19-10), who dropped to a No. 4 seed, face No. 1 Central Arkansas Christian (21-7) in today's Region 2 opener Perryville at 4 p.m.

Both Charleston teams won their respective district tournaments last week.

The Lady Tigers charged past Elkins to claim the No. 1 seed. Charleston (25-1) plays Clinton (11-17) today at 7 p.m.

The No. 1 Tigers tackle Marshall (9-17) in the 8:30 p.m. game.

Thursday, Waldron (21-7) faces Clinton (20-8) in the late game.

4A

The Mena Lady Bearcats were happy to be in the regional tournament. Which is being played on their home floor. The Lady Bearcats (13-13) play Star City (23-7) today at 7 p.m.

But the Mena boys surprisingly dropped to No. 4 and will have to get past a good Magnolia team in today's 5:30 p.m. first rounder.

Coach Thomas Powell's crew has dropped three close games of late, including a 64-61 overtime loss to Arkadelphia on Saturday.

The Bearcats (19-8) face the 18-4 Panthers today at 8:30 p.m.

Both Ozark teams play in the early games today the 4A North Regional in Morrilton.

The Lady Hillbillies (14-15) play 23-6 Farmington at 4 p.m., and the Hillbillies (15-12) play Harrison (22-6) at 5:30 p.m.

The No. 1 Clarksville Lady Panthers (22-7) play Pea Ridge (23-6) today at 7 p.m.

1A

The County Line Indians are set for some hoops today and Thursday.

The No. 1 Indians (26-5) get the party started this afternoon against Alpena (19-13).

The Lady Indians (19-10) play Kingston (14-20) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Also, the Scranton Lady Rockets (14-14) play Jasper (23-10) Thursday at 4 p.m., and the Future School of Fort Smith battles Deer on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.