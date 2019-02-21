QUITMAN -- It was a great night to be a Quitman Bulldog. Both Quitman senior high basketball teams claimed 2A-5 North district titles with wins on their homecourt on Saturday and will look to advance the state tournament on the same court starting today when play begins in the 2A-Central regional tournament.

For the girls, senior Nicki Hooten scored 29 points in helping lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 61-49 victory over Pangburn.

Coming off its fourth consecutive conference championship, it was also the fourth consecutive district title for Quitman (24-6).

“It’s never easy, especially when … everyone was after us,” Quitman coach Timothy Hooten said. “It becomes increasingly difficult because you have everything going against you.”

Quitman, the defending class 2A state runner-up, will face the four-seed out of the 2A-5 south conference, Carlisle (17-10), tonight at 7 p.m.

For the boys, David Alvarez broke a tie game with a free throw with 9.8 seconds left and the Quitman defense forced a turnover as White County Central attempted a get off a game-winning shot attempt as the Bulldogs claimed a 56-55 victory over the Bears.

The Bears entered the contest at the top-ranked team in class 2A according to several statewide polls.

“I am so proud of my kids,” Quitman coach Brandon Burgener said. “They have been waiting for this a long time. We have never beaten White County (Central) since I’ve been here, we are 0-8 or 0-7 since I have been around.

“I told them, ‘We are going to change the drift tonight if we are going to win a state championship this year. That’s the number one team in the state so let’s scale ourselves against that. If you want to win, you’ll do all of the little things. You’ll rebound. You’ll make free throws. You’ll defend. You’ll trust your teammates. You’ll trust your coach.’ They did all of those little things tonight and that’s what got us there.”

It was the second consecutive season that Quitman (23-6) finished as conference runner-up but came back and won the district tournament.

The Bulldogs will face the four-seed out of the 2A-5 South conference, Maumelle Charter (18-15) tonight at 8:30 p.m. in Quitman.

“We are back on our home floor and just improved our seed,” Burgener said. “It’s the most dangerous time of the year to be a one seed because the teams your are playing have nothing to lose at this point. It’s win or go home, and we are going to play with that chip on our shoulder.”

QUITMAN vs. WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL

In a game that was tied nine and had 10 lead changes, it was Quitman that came out on top in the end, 56-55.

However, it was White County Central (28-7) that threw the first punch going on a 6-0 run over the final two minutes of the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.

But the Bulldogs opened the next quarter with a pair of 3-pointers by Zac Shue and Isaac Clemmons to tie things up at 14-all with 6:19 to go in the half.

Three minutes later, Quitman would go on a run of its own.

After a Shue free throw, a 3-pointer by David Alvarez and a three-point play by Shue gave the Bulldogs a 23-18 lead with 2:26 left in the quarter.

Quitman capped off the 10-2 run with another Alvarez 3-pointer to lead by six at 26-20 with 1:19 to play in the half.

But the Bears closed the deficit to three at the break at 31-28, after Marlin Carder’s basket closed the first half.

The game tightened up even more in the third quarter as the two teams were tied twice in the quarter at 33-33 at the 3:22 mark and 35-35 with 2:56 to play in the quarter, but free throws by Trey Lovelady and Brandon Blankenship, and a 3-pointer by Clemmons gave the Bulldogs a 41-39 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.

An Ethan Brantley 3-pointer on Quitman’s first possession of the fourth quarter pushed the Bulldog lead to 44-39 with 7:42 to play.

But after the the two teams traded free throws, White County Central would go on a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to take a 46-45 advantage with 4:35 to play after a Carder lay-up. A missed shot gave the Bears the ball back where they begin to slow down the game and drain the clock before Quitman coach Brandon Burgener called a timeout.

“I said, ‘We’ve been here before with this team’,” he said. “We talked early, ‘Are we going to be the old us or the new us? We’ve got to take those punches on the chin and respond like grown men and not feel sorry for ourselves.’”

After the timeout, the Bears turned the ball over on a backcourt violation with 2:54 to play, and from there it was Quitman doing the punching.

First Lovelady hit a free throw to tie things up at 46-all with 2:34 to go, but he missed the second attempt. Blankenship grabbed the rebound and fed Brantley for the basket and the lead.

After a steal by Lovelady, Shue hit a pair of free throws to give Quitman a 50-46 advantage with 2:02 left.

The two teams traded baskets before White County Central’s Hunter Jackson’s three-point play made it a one-point game at 52-51 with 1:20 to play.

Free throws by Lovelady and Clemmons over the next 20 seconds made it 55-51, but a short jumper by Carder with 44.4 seconds cut the deficit in half.

After a Quitman turnover, Jackson tied it up with a basket with 24.5 seconds to play setting up Alvarez to hit the game-winning free throw with 9.8 seconds to play.

“We have a lot of respect for that group,” Burgener said of White County Central. “We’ve modeled our program just a little bit after them and why wouldn’t you? That’s a great team, a great coach and a great program. I have a lot of respect for them, and I don’t know but we just had the answer for them tonight.”

Quitman scoring (56): Zac Shue 15, David Alvarez 12, Ethan Brantley 9, Trey Lovelady 9, Isaac Clemmons 8, Brandon Blankenship 3.

QUITMAN vs. PANGBURN

The second-seeded Quitman Bulldogs advanced to the district finals with a 54-52 victory over Pangburn Friday night.

Quitman led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at the break before Tigers pulled to within three at 36-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Pangburn (18-15) came all the way back to take the lead at 39-38 with just under five minutes to play after a Luke Rolland 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs then went on a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to grab a 46-39 advantage. But a 3-pointer by Cade McKee with 1:31 to play and a putback by Dalton Campbell at the 1:09 mark made it a two-point game at 46-44.

After a pair of Brandon Blankenship free throws for Quitman, Brenden Grayum kept it a two-point game at 48-46 with a basket with 52.8 seconds left.

An Isaac Clemmons field goal and a pair of three throws by Zac Shue made it 52-46 with 30.5 seconds to go, but the Tigers wouldn’t go quietly as Alex Langley cut the deficit in half at 52-49 with the three-point play with 19 seconds.

But Clemmons hit a pair of three throws with 11 seconds to go to seal the win for Quitman as the Tigers added a basket at the buzzer to set the final.

Pangburn will be back at Quitman on Thursday where they will face the second-seed at the 2A-5 South, Cutter Morning Star (16-9), in a first-round regional tournament game.

Quitman scoring (54): Isaac Clemmons 17, Zach Shue 14, David Alvarez 9, Trey Lovelady 5, Brandon Blankenship 5, Ethan Brantley 4.

Pangburn scoring (52): Luke Rolland 21, Braxton Green 12, Alex Langley 8, Brenden Grayum 6, Cade McKee 3, Dalton Campbell 2.

PANGBURN vs. NEMO VISTA

The third-seeded Pangburn Tigers punched their ticket to the 2A-Central Regional Tournament with a 66-58 victory over the sixth-seeded Nemo Vista Red Hawks on Thursday night.

Pangburn jumped out to a quick 24-13 advantage after the first quarter, thanks in part to Alex Langley’s 12 points in the quarter. The Tigers pushed the advantage to 38-19 at the half and led by more than 20 points in the third quarter before the Red Hawks made a run at the Tigers hitting five 3-pointers in the stanza to cut the deficit to five at 50-45 at the end of the quarter.

But Pangburn held on thanks in part to Luke Rolland going a perfect six-of-six from the free-throw line during the second half. The Tigers were 16 of 21 from the line on the night as a team.

Braxton Green paced Pangburn with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Pangburn scoring (66): Braxton Green 21, Alex Langley 20, Luke Rolland 14, Cade McKee 6, Garrett Holloway 5.

SENIOR GIRLS

QUITMAN vs. PANGBURN

Nicki Hooten scored 29 points as Quitman defeated Pangburn, 61-49, in the finals of the 2A-5 North district tournament.

The game was tied twice in the first quarter before 3-pointers by Kurstin Atkins and Bailey Sagers gave Pangburn a 15-13 lead with 1:38 to play in the quarter.

“Being down doesn’t intimidate us,” Quitman coach Timothy Hooten said. “That is something happens when it’s early in the game, we’ve been down before and we’ve had to work through some things.

“We don’t have a real experienced squad with one senior out there, and we need to a little bit more experience to settle things down a bit, but we are getting better at it.”

Settled down they did as Quitman would go on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 24-15 lead with 6:24 to play in the half after back-to-back 3-pointers by Autumn Johnson and Nicki Hooten.

After a pair of free throws by Atkins, Pangburn closed the gap to 26-21 with 5:04 to go in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs would go on a 12-4 run to close out the half to take a 38-25 into the break.

Pangburn (24-11) got as close as eight points in the third quarter after a pair of three throws by Macie Hopkins made it 43-35 at the 4:42 mark. Nicki Hooten scored the final eight points of the quarter to cap off a 12-5 run by Quitman to push the Bulldog advantage to 55-40.

The Tigers wouldn’t get any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

“They understand the pressure that we apply,” Timothy Hooten said of his third victory over Pangburn this season. “Even though we got a lot of turnovers, we didn’t finish them today the way we are accustomed to doing. I can’t believe the number of easy lay-ups we missed today.”

The Tigers will enter the 2A-Central regional tournament as the second seed and face-off against the three seed out of the 2A-5 South, England (23-8), Thursday at 4 p.m.

Quitman scoring (61): Nicki Hooten 29, Halle Bennett 10, Autumn Johnson 8, Taylor Jo Hooten 6, Lucy Holland 4, Erin Stephens 2, Carson Rackley 2.

Pangburn scoring (49): Raylene King 17, Macie Hopkins 11, Kurstin Atkins 11, Kailey Barnett 6, Bailey Sagers 3, Paiton Higgs 2, Brynlee Huggins 1.

QUITMAN vs. ST. JOSEPH

Nicki Hooten scored 31 points to help Quitman cruise in the district title game with a 74-46 victory over fifth-seeded Conway St. Joseph on Friday.

Hooten scored 17 points in the first quarter, including hitting four 3-pointers in the stanza, as the Bulldogs led 27-14 at the end of the first quarter. The senior would have 25 points by the half as Quitman was in control 47-22 at the break.

Quitman scoring (74): Nicki Hooten 31, Taylor Jo Hooten 10, Lucy Holland 10, Autumn Johnson 6, Halle Bennett 5, Erin Stephens 4, Lanny Goff 4, Haley Trawick 2, Carson Rackley 2.

PANGBURN vs. DES ARC

Second-seeded Pangburn overcame a three-point halftime deficit to earn a spot in the district title game with a 46-40 victory over three-seed Des Arc.

Pangburn trailed 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-17 at the break. The two teams were tied at 27-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Pangburn hit 23 out of 31 from the free-throw line on the night.

Sophomore Caroline Harris led all scorers with 21 points for Des Arc (13-13).

Pangburn scoring (46): Macie Hopkins 14, Bailey Sagers 12, Raylene King 8, Kurstin Atkins 7, Kailey Barnett 3, Maddi Wallace 2.

2A-5 North District Tournament

2A-5 North District Tournament

At Quitman

Wednesday, Feb. 13

Senior Girls

St. Joseph 74, Conway Christian 20

South Side Bee Branch 56, White County Central 46

Senior Boys

Des Arc 59, South Side Bee Branch 56 (OT)

Nemo Vista 64, Conway Christian 60

Thursday, Feb. 14

Senior Girls

Conway St. Joseph 63, Nemo Vista 36

Des Arc 45, South Side Bee Branch 36

Senior Boys

Conway St. Joseph 53, Des Arc 52 (OT)

Pangburn 66, Nemo Vista 58

Friday, Feb. 15

Senior Girls

Quitman 74, Conway St. Joseph 46

Pangburn 46, Des Arc 40

Senior Boys

White County Central 51, Conway St. Joseph 40

Quitman 54, Pangburn 52

Saturday, Feb. 16

Senior Girls Finals

Quitman 61, Pangburn 49

Senior Boys Finals

Quitman 56, White County Central 55

2A Central Regional Tournament

2A Central Regional Tournament

At Quitman

Senior Boys

Wednesday

Game 1 -- 5:30 p.m. -- England (1-5S) vs. Conway St. Joseph (4-5N)

Game 2 -- 8:30 p.m. -- Quitman (1-5N) vs. Maumelle Charter (4-5S)

Thursday

Game 3 -- 5:30 p.m. -- White County Central (2-5N) vs. Bigelow (3-5S)

Game 4 -- 8:30 p.m. -- Cutter Morning Star (2-5S) vs. Pangburn (3-5N)

Friday

Game 5 -- 5:30 p.m. -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 6 -- 8:30 p.m. -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday

Third-Place Game -- 1:30 p.m. -- Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Championship -- 7:30 p.m. -- Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

Senior Girls

Wednesday

Game 1 -- 4 p.m. -- Bigelow (1-5S) vs. Conway St. Joseph (4-5N)

Game 2 -- 7 p.m. -- Quitman (1-5N) vs. Carlisle (4-5S)

Thursday

Game 3 -- 4 p.m. -- Pangburn (2-5N) vs. England (3-5S)

Game 4 -- 7 p.m. -- Poyen (2-5S) vs. Des Arc (3-5N)

Friday

Game 5 -- 4 p.m. -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3

Game 6 -- 7 p.m. -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday

Third-Place Game -- Noon -- Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6

Championship -- 6 p.m. -- Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6