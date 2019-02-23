Defending 7A boys soccer state champion Northside began its quest to win a 6A state title on Thursday as the Grizzlies opened the season with an 8-1 win at Poteau.

Christian Chavez scored two of the Grizzlies' eight goals. Northside also got goals from Luis Paredes, Oved Lopez, Rafael Barroso, Jarvin Nieto, Ricky Iturriaga and Marco Picazo.

The Grizzlies will return to Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Tuesday for the home opener against Van Buren.

Northside 6, Poteau 0

GIRLS — The Lady Bears also got a win in their season opener Thursday, winning on the road.

Six different Northside players scored goals. Those scoring were Kaitlyn Gilkey, Jaden Adams, Bree Lopez, Cassandra Cervantes, Amber Keomany and Yvette Martinez.

Northside (1-0) will have its home opener on Tuesday, taking on Van Buren.