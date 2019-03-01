FAYETTEVILLE — Due to continued cold weather and possible freezing temperatures forecasted for this weekend in the Northwest Arkansas area, Arkansas Baseball’s series with Stony Brook will now consist of a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by a single game on Saturday at 3 p.m. No game will be played on Sunday.

Both games of Friday’s doubleheader will be nine innings long and the second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans should use Friday’s ticket to gain admission to both games of the doubleheader. All game tickets to Sunday’s contest are null and void, but those with single-game tickets for Sunday may exchange them for any 2019 regular season game, including Friday’s doubleheader, by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647), subject to availability. Season tickets, including those for suites, for Sunday’s game, are not valid and may not be exchanged.

All games this weekend will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Benjamin Kelly and Troy Eklund on the call.

All games can still be heard on the radio via the Razorback Sports Network with Phil Elson and former Razorback Bubba Carpenter calling the games on Friday while Scott Inman and Carpenter will broadcast all the action on Saturday.