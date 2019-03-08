The River Valley Cup will give a number of area teams a chance to fine-tune their programs heading into conference play next week.

One of today's early headlines will put Greenwood and Muskogee's boys squads doing battle at 5:30 p.m.

"Technically, we worked all off-season getting ready in the weight room and working on speed drills, and I think we've done a pretty good job job," first-year Greenwood coach Tyler Wood said. "That doesn't happen in one off-season; it happens over time. At this time of year, it's time to start working on tactical drills."

Junior Landon Henning's corner kick in the last minute of play gave Greenwood a win over Maumelle. The team, however, dropped its 5A-West opener to a good Little Rock Christian club this week.

But that's OK, Wood said. The team is still working on finding the right combinations.

"We've already identified some things we can work on," Wood said. "It's good to play people different besides ourselves.

"But it's time to learn to defend, sustain, and when to take chances."

Wood is looking for kids to plug in throughout his lineup. He also said Ramiro Morales played "about 20 minutes" in the team's loss to LRCA.

"He's going to have to knock off the rust," Wood said. "But we know he'll get there. Right now we need some kids to step up and provide some minutes, maybe 10 to 15 minutes, to help with our depth."

Lady Bulldogs

Greenwood's Paula Burillo scored her fourth goal of the season in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Little Rock Christian.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-1-1) face Northside today at 4 p.m. in the first round of the River Valley Cup.

Four different Greenwood players — Burillo, Masheayah Moore, Sarah White and Bella Mora — scored in the team's recent 5-3 win over Maumelle.