The Muldrow Lady Bulldogs are one win away from a 4A state championship.

Muldrow pulled away in the second half to post a 60-50 win against Elgin in Friday's 4A semifinals at Oklahoma City.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs (29-1) will play Anadarko for the 4A championship at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Muldrow led 26-22 at halftime and extended it to 40-32 after three quarters before gradually getting breathing room in the fourth.

Four Lady Bulldogs hit double figures, led by Taylen Collins' 16 points. She also had 11 rebounds and recorded six steals.

Also for Muldrow, Madison Chambers had 13 points and Hannah Boyett and Chalynn Mayes each scored 11. Boyett hit two 3-pointers in the win as well.

Howe 60, Hartshorne 49

GIRLS — The Howe Lady Lions will be playing for a gold ball in 2A after Friday's win in the 2A semifinals at Yukon.

Howe (26-3) will play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma City's State Fair Arena against the winner of Friday's late semifinal between Dale and Latta.

Senior guard Jalei Oglesby had 33 points to lead the Lady Lions.

Howe led 44-41 after three quarters before holding Hartshorne to eight fourth-quarter points in the win.