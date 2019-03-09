FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pinch-hitter Trey Harris’ hit a seventh-inning two-run double to break a 2-2 tie for the Razorbacks’ 4-2 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Louisiana Tech retired the first two Razorbacks in the seventh when Dominic Fletcher was hit with a pitch and walked Casey Opitz.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn pinch-hit struggling left-handed DH Matt Goodheart with right-handing hitting Harris.

Louisiana Tech Coach Lane Burroughs relieved but with another lefty, Jonathan Fincher, his closer. Freshman Harris, with the runners going on a full count, hit a shot down third that always looked fair but appeared perhaps foul by third base umpire Joe Brown. Play never ceased as Harris pulled up with his two-run double preceding Burroughs bing ejected protesting the hit should have been declared foul.

Other than one two-out hit batsman, winning Arkansas reliever Kevin Kopps, taking over from starter Isaiah Campbell to start the seventh, threw a perfect two innings.

Arkansas Preseason All-American closer Matt Cronin walked Tech’s leadoff batter in the ninth then retired the next three recording his fourth save.

Arkansas improves to 11-1 and the Bulldogs drop to 9-3 with the three-game series continuing at 1 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Campbell and Louisiana Tech starter Matt Miller both pitched well enough to win.

Obviously neither did. It was 2-2 when Miller, pitching around four hits and five walks by stranding eight, exited for lefty reliever Beau Billings to retire Casey Martin for the final out of the stranding with Razorbacks at second and third.

And it was 2-2 when Campbell was relieved by Kopps after six complete. Campbell struck out 10 against zero walks and charged with seven hits.

Campbell got touched for game opening singles through short and beaten out to short. He stranded them capped by cleanup hitter Steele Netterville rapping into an inning-ending doubleplay.

Miller walked three consecutively with one out in the first and paid a price. Opitz’s single up the middle brought two home. Dominic Fletcher on first via the inning’s third walk, stumbled rounding second on Opitz’s hit and couldn’t take third. So successive fly-outs to center and left checked Arkansas lead, 2-0.

Campbell retired the next seven consecutively from the second through the fourth-inning leadoff batter while striking out six.

Then the Bulldogs tied it 2-2 and came within a barely foul drive of taking a lead. Mason Mallard singled. Nettervillle doubled him home, and Parker Bates singled home Netterville. Campbell struck out Shelton Wallace after Wallace lashed a just foul down right. He then struck out Tanner Huddeston.

A one-out single and two walks loaded the Arkansas bases in its fourth with Preseason All-Americans Martin, 0 for 5 Friday, and Heston Kjerstad up next. Miller got them both on a popup to short and fly to center.