ATLANTA, Georgia - As announced by the Southern Athletic Association office Wednesday, Kiersten Summers was named the SAA Track Athlete of the Week following her incredible performances Saturday in the Central Arkansas Relays across town at UCA.

This marks the second week in a row that a Warrior has been names as a SAA Track/Field Athlete of the Week (Michael Spainhour).

Summers tallied a conference-leading 15.52 seconds mark in the 100 hurdles in a third-place finish performance.

The junior ran a 1:09.19 in the 400 hurdles in another third-place finish.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native finished her weekend performance by running second in the 4x400 event.

Summers and the rest of the Warriors will travel March 27 to Austin, Texas, to take part in the Texas Relays.