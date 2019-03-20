GILBERT, Arizona - The National Field Hockey Coaches Association released its 2018 Zag/NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad on Wednesday and four Warriors were selected to the prestigious list.

Romee Blokland, Nadine Matena, Erin Rossics and Alison Watanabe were selected for the accolade.

Blokland, a sophomore from Almere, Netherlands, tallied a pair of goals on the 2018 season with an assist as well.

Blokland carded a second-most 20 shots on goal on the season with an on-goal percentage of .741.

Matena tallied two goals and a pair of assists on the season while recording 19 shots on goal.

The junior from Almere, Netherlands, recorded 30 shots in her 16 starts on the 2018 season.

Rossics registered her first collegiate goal and first assist on the 2018 year.

The freshman from St. Louis, Missouri, recorded an .800 on-goal mark, third-highest on the team, while sustaining a .200 shot percentage, second-highest.

Watanabe, a sophomore from Cyprus, Texas, recorded four goals and two assists for 10 points on the year in nine starts.

Watanabe carved up a team-high .364 shot percentage as well as a team-best .909 on-goal percentage.

To be eligible for this award, student-athletes must have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year.

In 2018, 1,746 student-athletes from 147 Division III institutions earned recognition via the 2018 Zag/NFHCA National Academic Squad.