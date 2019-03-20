After not playing for nearly five months, Hendrix men's and women's golf participated in the Central Baptist College Invite on Monday and Tuesday in the Warriors' first event of 2019.

On the men's side, Ben Brezette led the Warriors after shooting a 76 Monday and a 78 Tuesday for a combined total of 154 (+10).

Brezette finished tied for 14th-place individually, while Cole Cody shot a two-round total of 168 (+24) and finished tied for 46th.

Altogether, the team finished 12th out of 14 teams, tallying a two-round total of 670 (+94).

On the women's side of things, Skylar Bakar finished in 29th-place, individually, after carding a two-day total of 204 (+60) in her first event of her career.

Emelia Dennis tallied a two-round total of 207 (+63) in the event with a 33rd overall individual finish.

As a collective unit, the team finished in eighth place with a two-round total of 959 (+383).

Hendrix will remain on the road and will play in the Texas Cup from March 22-24 in Plano, Texas.

Hendrix men’s lacrosse

Playing its second road game of the season and first in more then two weeks, Hendrix traveled Tuesday to Buena Vista, Virginia, for a pivotal nonconference showdown against Southern Virginia.

The Warriors only managed one goal in the first 15 minutes of play and scored a pair in the third frame as the Knights defeated Hendrix, 21-10.

Hendrix drops to an even 4-4 on the year while SVU improves to .500 with a 5-5 mark.

Sophomore Max Lynch tallied a season-high five goals in the loss while also picking up one ground ball.

The five goals ties his career-best which was set back a season ago.

The Knights took the 2-0 lead nearly eight minutes into the game before Lynch recorded his first of the night.

After scoring the next seven goals in a row, Southern Virginia took a commanding 9-1 lead with 11:57 until halftime.

Cullen Robinette and Cole Cramer accounted for their first goals of the day next before the Knights scored two more to take an 11-3 lead with just over six minutes until halftime.

Both teams managed to exchange two scores in a row before Hendrix trailed 13-5 at the break.

The Warriors were outscored 8-5 in the final 30 minutes of action as the Knights defeated Hendrix 21-10 Tuesday night.

Outside of Lynch's five goals, Cramer tallied a pair while Spencer Dorfneilsen scored twice and Robinette once.

Dominic Dachille picked up a team-high eight ground balls while also forcing a team-best four turnovers.

Elias Ramos scooped up three ground balls while also winning 20 face-offs.

Robinette and Jack Gorman accounted for a pair of assists each against the Knights.

Taylor Noack carded 10 saves against Southern Virginia Tuesday in all 60 minutes of work for the Warriors.

Hendrix remains on the road for its second game in three days.

The Warriors face Methodist at 3 p.m. Thursday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

CBC golf

Entering the final round trailing by 12 strokes, Central Baptist College looked to win the CBC Invitational for the second straight season.

The Mustangs closed the game significantly, shooting a final round 291 to finish with a final score of 600 (+24) to fall by one shot to Missouri Valley, finishing second.

Individually, junior Spencer LaBarbera finished tied for first at even par with a score of 144 but lost on the first playoff hole to finish second.

Freshman Bodey Jackson was the next highest finisher for CBC, placing in a tie for eighth with a score of 150.

He was followed by sophomore Dylan Smith, who finished at 152, sophomore Colton Ryan (154), junior Taylor Morton (154), senior Eduard Millan (156), junior Leyton Clark (158) and senior Roberts Biss (165).

On the women's side, freshman Alyssa Hagewood finished sixth with a score of 171, while sophomore Shelby Raborn finished 36th with a score of 213.

The Mustangs will take next week off before returning to the course April 1 at the Lyon Spring Invitational at the Cooper's Hawk Country Club in Melbourne.