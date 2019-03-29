After starting the season with a loss to 4A Pottsville, the Quitman Bulldog softball team has won on eight-consecutive games after claiming a nonconference win over Guy-Perkins on Monday and a doubleheader sweep of a 2A-5 North foe White County Central on Tuesday.

On Monday, Quitman (8-1, 5-0 in the 2A-5 North) used a seven-run second inning to pull away from Guy-Perkins in claiming the 14-0 victory.

The Bulldogs outhit the T-Birds, 16-1, including three home runs. Two of those homers came in the second when Emily Williams recorded an inside-the-park home run while Trinaty Ellington hit one out of the park in the same inning. Kassie Rhodes’ grand slam in the fourth provided the final runs for Quitman.

Autumn Johnson led the Bulldogs with three hits while Riley Drake scored three runs in the win.

Marley Johnson started on the mound and pitched the one-hitter, striking out seven.

On Tuesday, Quitman traveled to Judsonia for a 2A-5 North doubleheader with White County Central. The Bulldogs took the opener, 23-0, and the nightcap, 19-4.

In the opener, Quitman plated 10 runs in the second and 11 in the third to claim the three-inning victory.

The Bulldogs banged out nine hits led by Autumn Johnson who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, four RBIs and a triple. Emily Williams and Riley Drake each scored three runs while Alyssa Harrison recorded three RBIs with a double.

Marley Johnson got the win on the mound allowing only one hit while striking out five over three innings of work.

In the nightcap, Quitman scored 17 times in the first inning to cruise to the three-inning win.

Madi Thompson paced the Bulldogs at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two runs scored with three RBIs. Emily Williams and Autumn Johnson each had two hits as Quitman outhit White County Central, 10-4. Riley Drake scored three runs while Williams drove in four runs with Lillie Webb tossing in three RBIs.

Thompson got the win on the mound striking out five.

QUITMAN BASEBALL

The Bulldogs sent 25 batters to the plate during the second inning on Monday and scored 19 runs in crushing Guy-Perkins, 28-5, at the Quitman Sports Complex.

The second inning last more than an hour as the Bulldogs claimed their first win of the season.

Quitman jumped out to a 9-0 lea after one before the T-Birds plated five runs in the top of the second.

Quitman outhit Guy-Perkins, 10-2, but took advantage of 17 walks issued by T-Bird pitchers and four errors to plate the 25 runs.

Brady Johnson, Spencer Hartwick and Jaden Welch each scored four times for Quitman (2-5) while Welch led the way for the Bulldogs with five RBIs. Austin Haynes and Drake Peterson each drove in four for Quitman.

Every player in the Bulldog line-up scored at least one run and had an RBI.

Welch started on the mound for Quitman striking out three and allowing one earned run to earn the win. Garrett Perry came on in the second and recorded the final four outs to earn the save.

On Tuesday, Quitman split at 2A-5 North doubleheader at White County Central.

Jaden Welch’s RBI single drove in Drake Peterson in the sixth to give Quitman a 7-6 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish in claiming a 9-7 victory in the opener.

The Bulldogs outhit the Bears, 10-7. Isaac Clemmons, Brady Johnson and Garrett Perry each had two hits for Quitman while Clemmons, Spencer Hartwick and Drake Peterson each recorded two RBIs.

Drake Peterson came on in the fifth inning and earned the win on the mound for Quitman, allowing one unearned run while striking out five.

In the nightcap, Quitman outhit White County Central, 9-7, but came up short on the scoreboard in a 16-5 setback.

Bulldog pitchers issued seven walks while in the field, Quitman committed 12 errors.

Perry, Peterson and Jordan Mauldin each had two hits in the loss for the Bulldogs.

HEBER SPRINGS SOCCER

Heber Springs blanked Lonoke in a pair of soccer matches Tuesday night at Panther Stadium.

Jillian Herring had a “hat trick” as the Lady Panthers shutout Lonoke, 7-nil. Herring’s three goals led the way for Heber Springs (4-2-2), which faced Batesville Thursday night at Panther Stadium.

Junior Taylor Hammons had two goals while Courtney Eddington and Selena Childress each put one in the back of the net.

For the boys, Heber Springs (6-1-1) led 3-nil at the half and cruised to a 5-nil victory over Lonoke. Landon Barbee, Julian Cameron and Seth Dickeson each had first-half goals while Jackson Harrod and Diego Rubio each put one in during the second half.

Both Heber Springs teams will return to the pitch on Monday when they host Wynne. The girls kick things off at 5 p.m. at Panther Stadium.

HEBER SPRINGS BASEBALL

MORRILTON -- Heber Springs struck first, but Morrilton scored 10 unanswered and cruised to a 10-2 4A-4 victory Monday night.

Alec Kelley reached on an error by the catcher before Nick Chaney doubled-in Kelley to put the Panthers up 1-0.

Heber Springs (8-4, 5-3 in the 4A-4) added one more in the top of the first as Fate Berry drew a walk. An error off the bat of Connor Bise drove in courtesy runner Levy Phillips to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

But Morrilton would score two in the bottom of the frame to tie things up at 2-2.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the third when the Devil Dogs would plate a run. Morrilton would plate four more runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away from Heber Springs.

The Devil Dogs outhit the Panthers, 12-5. Chaney was 2-for-3 with an RBI double to lead the way for Heber Springs.

Chaney started on the mound for the Panthers and was saddled with the loss. He worked four innings, striking out three and allowing four runs on seven hits.

Heber Springs is at Dover today and will host conference-leader Pottsville on Tuesday at the Heber Springs Sports Complex.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (6-0, 6-2); 2. Morrilton (5-1, 6-9); 3. Heber Springs (5-3, 8-4); 4. Ozark (4-3, 7-5); 5. Clarksville (3-4, 4-7); 6. Dover (2-4, 5-6); 7. Dardanelle (1-4, 1-7); 8. Subiaco Academy (0-7, 0-9).

3A-1 East: 1. Mountain View (6-0, 10-4); 2. Rose Bud (5-1, 9-6); 3. Clinton (4-2, 5-4); 4. Green Forest (1-2, 1-4); 5. Bergman (1-3, 2-3); 6. Valley Springs (1-4, 2-7); 7. Marshall (0-6, 0-8).

2A-5 North: 1. South Side Bee Branch (4-0, 12-2-1); 1. Pangburn (4-0, 8-6); 1. Conway St. Joseph (4-0, 6-3); 4. Quitman (1-3, 2-5); 4. White County Central (1-3, 4-8); 6. Conway Christian (0-2, 2-5); 6. Des Arc (0-2, 7-5); 8. Nemo Vista (0-4, 3-5).

1A-5: 1. Mount Vernon-Enola (3-0, 3-2); 2. West Side Greers Ferry (3-1, 3-4); 3. Wonderview (2-1, 2-5); 4. Morrilton Sacred Heart (1-1, 2-2); 5. Shirley (1-2, 3-4); 6. Concord (0-2, 0-4); 7. Guy-Perkins (0-3, 0-4).

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (4-0, 6-2); 2. Morrilton (4-1, 8-3); 3. Dardanelle (4-2, 10-4); 4. Clarksville (3-2, 5-7); 5. Ozark (2-3, 2-7); 6. Dover (2-4, 7-7); 7. Heber Springs (0-7, 3-10).

3A-1 East: 1. Rose Bud (5-0, 10-0); 2. Valley Springs (3-0, 3-2); 3. Mountain View (2-0, 2-2); 4. Clinton (3-2, 4-6); 5. Green Forest (1-3, 1-4); 6. Bergman (0-3, 0-5); 7. Marshall (0-6, 0-6).

2A-5 North: 1. Quitman (2-0, 8-1); 1. Pangburn (2-0, 7-2); 3. Nemo Vista (2-2, 3-8); 4. Conway St. Joseph (0-2, 0-6); 4. Des Arc (0-2, 0-3); 4. South Side Bee Branch (0-2, 3-6); 4. White County Central (0-2, 1-4).

1A-5: 1. Morrilton Sacred Heart (3-0, 5-1); 1. Mount Vernon-Enola (3-0, 5-0); 3. Concord (0-0, 6-0); 4. Guy-Perkins (3-1, 6-2); 5. West Side Greers Ferry (0-1, 0-2); 6. Rural Special (1-3, 1-3); 7. Wonderview (1-3, 1-5); 8. Shirley (0-3, 0-3).

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Friday, March 22

Heber Springs 16, Midland 5

South Side Bee Branch 6, Heber Springs 1

Pangburn 7, Mountain View 0

Rose Bud 12, Bay 4

Saturday, March 23

Pangburn 4, Viola 2

Newport 11, Pangburn 10

Newport 14, Rose Bud 7

Rose Bud 15, Viola 7

Monday, March 25

Quitman 28, Guy-Perkins 5

Mount Vernon-Enola 11, Concord 3

Mount Vernon-Enola 9, Concord 3

Tuesday, March 26

Morrilton 10, Heber Springs 2

Pangburn 7, Des Arc 2

Pangburn 9, Des Arc 3

Quitman 9, White County Central 7

White County Central 16, Quitman 5

Rose Bud 14, Bergman 1

Bergman 5, Rose Bud 4

West Side 13, Shirley 1

West Side 12, Shirley 1

Thursday, March 28

Rose Bud at Cedar Ridge

West Side at Sacred Heart

Quitman at Hazen

Concord at Guy-Perkins

Friday, March 29

Heber Springs at Dover

White County Central at Pangburn (DH)

St. Joseph at Quitman (DH)

Calico Rock at Concord

Monday, April 1

Rose Bud at West Side

Concord at Morrilton Sacred Heart

Tuesday, April 2

Pottsville at Heber Springs

England at Pangburn

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Quitman

Marshall at Rose Bud (DH)

White County Central at West Side

SOCCER

Tuesday, March 26

Heber Springs boys 5, Lonoke 0

Heber Springs girls 7, Lonoke 0

Thursday, March 28

Batesville at Heber Springs (boys, girls)

Monday, April 1

Wynne at Heber Springs (boys, girls)

SOFTBALL

Saturday, March 16

Concord 9, Dover 1

Concord 12, Malvern 10

Rose Bud 9, Pea Ridge 0

Rose Bud 16, Tuckerman 1

Quitman 10, Bauxite 6

Quitman 14, Nashville 8

Monday, March 25

Quitman 14, Guy-Perkins 0

Cedar Ridge 14, Heber Springs 4

Concord 10, Bradford 0

Tuesday, March 26

Rose Bud 23, Bergman 0

Rose Bud 18, Bergman 0

Concord 16, Midland 0

Quitman 23, White County Central 0

Quitman 19, White County Central 4

Pangburn 18, Des Arc 0

Pangburn 16, Des Arc 1

Morrilton 11, Heber Springs 1

Thursday, March 28

Concord at Guy-Perkins

Pottsville at Rose Bud

West Side at Sacred Heart

Friday, March 29

Heber Springs at Dover

Mount Vernon-Enola at Concord (DH)

St. Joseph at Quitman (DH)

White County Central at Pangburn (DH)

Saturday, March 30

Batesville Tournament

Heber Springs vs. Mountain View

Pangburn vs. Cross County

Monday, April 1

Heber Springs at White County Central

Valley Springs at Rose Bud (DH)

Concord at Sacred Heart

Rural Special at West Side (DH)

Tuesday, April 2

Pottsville at Heber Springs

Marshall at Rose Bud

South Side Bee Branch at Concord

Mount Vernon-Enola at West Side