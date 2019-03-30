After splitting two close games to open up the conference slate, the West Side Eagles took control early and often in a doubleheader affair against league mate and rival Shirley Tuesday afternoon, as the Eagles soared to two run-ruled victories over the Blue Devils 13-1 and 12-1.

Game 1

West Side junior pitcher Colby Stout's strong performance from the mound helped set the tone for the Eagles, who struck out two batters to begin the contest before senior Robbie Schmidt and sophomore Ashton Klepko both singled and eventually scored along with freshman Brenton Knapp after freshman catcher Travis Gentry launched a bases-clearing triple into the outfield, scoring himself on a base knock from Stout in the second inning for a 5-0 lead.

Following a 1-2-3 third inning for the Blue Devils, West Side was able to load the bases with two outs, however Knapp would down on strikes, leading to Shirley's lone run of the game that came from senior Ben Gordon. The Eagles blew the affair wide open with eight runs in the fourth, beginning with Stout driving home Cothren, who in turn made it home thanks to freshman Asa Carr's hit to left field. Schmidt, Knapp, junior Gage Fetterman and freshman Coby Verser all got in on the scoring on four more hits and two walks, coasting the rest of the way.

Schmidt (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI), Fetterman (2-for-3, one run, two RBI) and Carr (2-for-3, one run, two RBI) all led West Side offensively along with three runs batted in from Gentry. Stout picked up the victory after going the distance, allowing only one run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

Game 2

The Eagles continued their hot hitting with six runs in the second frame and four in the fourth to secure the pulling of the broom, as sophomore Jared Cothren got the first run across on a double and steal of third base, coming in on Gentry's sac fly to center field, leading to four hits that helped put West Side up 7-0, opening the door for a fourth inning that saw Gentry, Stout, Carr, Schmidt, senior Josh Harness and freshman Kaleb Davis string together six consecutive hits on their way to four runs. The defense proved just as tough, holding Shirley to just one score, as Jordan Rushing walked and made the trip home moments later.

Stout concluded with two hits on four at-bats with two runs and two RBI, while Schmidt and sophomore Jared Cothren chipped in with two runs batted in a piece, with Cothren reaching home twice.

Cothren was also the victorious pitcher for West Side (3-4, 3-1), striking out two while also scattering two hits in three innings. The losses dropped Shirley to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

"We needed these two games desperately, and hopefully that will give us momentum going forward," said West Side skipper Shane Davis, who is in his seventh season at the helm of the program. "We have Sacred Heart coming up this week, and we've got to give it our all because we know our best shot will be at their place."

The Eagles will welcome two White County teams in Rose Bud and White County Central this upcoming week before setting their focus on rival Concord, who will make the trip to Greers Ferry for a doubleheader on Thursday.

"We are right in the thick of things," added Davis. We have to take care of business Thursday at Morrilton and then come back here and battle Concord. We haven't had much success against them in recent years. We are at the point where we cannot take anyone lightly in this conference because it is wide open for the taking."