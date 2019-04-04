From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20 at Arkansas Golf Center is having the Natural State's biggest and best golf club hitting and fitting experience that's open to the public.

At least eleven of golf's biggest and best-known brand names will be in attendance by regional golf club fitting experts allowing patrons to come and not only try the clubs but get fit into proper spec'd equipment using the latest in golf launch monitor technology such as the acclaimed Trackman 4 launch monitor, as well as Flightcope's latest tracking units.

The Arkansas Golf Center also has the all new Foresight GC Quad in house now.

Brand names that will be doing free hitting and fitting this year include Callaway, Footjoy, TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Cleveland, Srixon, Mizuno, Tour Edge, Cobra and US Kids for junior golfers.

This is an annual event for Arkansas Golf Center in which it “rolls out the red carpet” for attendees including free food, drinks and a huge store-wide sale in which pricing is marked down from their everyday matched low price.

"This is really our crown jewel event of the year,” Arkansas Golf Center owner and head golf professional Brannon Watson said. “We're happy to bring an event so large to Arkansas golfers as usually a demo day of this size would only exist on a large private facility or metropolitan area golf range."

This event falls right in line with Arkansas Golf Center's tagline of "every day is a demo day” just on steroids.

Arkansas Golf Center prides itself on having one of the nation’s largest selections of interchangeable golf club heads and shafts for patrons to come get fit or try before they buy seven days a week.