The Quitman High School girls finished third, while the Heber Springs boys were seventh in their divisions at the Batesville BadBoys track and field meet Thursday.

Taylor Hooten led the Lady Bulldogs with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter run (12:46.55) and third in the 800-meter run (2:43.39) and pole vault (8-4)

Heber Springs' Jacob Cantrell was second in the high jump (5-10) and 300-meter hurdles (42.89 seconds). Parker Ables was second in the 1600-meter run (4:53.05).

The Quitman boys finished 10th, led by Spencer Sipes, who was second in the shot put (41-2). David Alverez took third in the triple jump (40-4.75).

The Heber Springs girls were 17th in their division.

Here are the results of Heber Springs and Quitman athletes:

BOYS.

Team results -- 1. Batesville 104; 2. Pocahontas 81.33; 3. Wynne 67.50; 4. Cave City 66.5; 5. Clinton 64.50; 6. Bald Knob 60.33; 7. Heber Springs 41; 8. Beebe 39; 9. Valley View 31; 10. Quitman 26; 11. Melbourne 15.33; 12. Searcy 15; 13. Marked Tree 13; 14 Brinkley 12; 15. Augusta 8.50; 16. Salem 7; 17. Harding Academy 4; 17. Highland 4; 19. Newport 3.

1600-meter -- 2. Parker Ables (Heber Springs), 4:53.05; 6. Zac Shue (Quitman), 5:09.75.

3200-meter dash -- 5. Trenton Barnes (Heber Springs), 11:22.37; 8. Jaden Evans (Heber Springs), 13:52.29.

110-meter hurdles -- 5. Chancey Inener (Heber Springs), 17.41; 6. Jacob Candrell (Heber Springs), 17.50.

300-meter hurdles -- 2. Jacob Cantrell (Heber Springs), 42.89.

1600-meter relay -- 8. Quitman (David Alverez, Holden Martin, Hayden Martin, Erin Mathew), 3:57.55.

3200-meter relay -- 6. Heber Springs (Zac Stone, Parker Hill, Brad Baker, Trenton Barnes), 9:28.13; 7. Quitman (David Alverez, Jace Howell, Nic Shue, Zac Shue), 9:41.38.

High jump -- 2. Jacob Cantrell (Heber Springs), 5-10.

Pole vault -- 7. Parker Hill (Heber Springs), 10-0.

Triple jump -- 3. David Alverez (Quitman), 40-4.75.

Shot put -- 2. Spencer Sipes (Quitman), 41-2.

Girls

Team results -- 1. Batesville 111; 2. Valley View 104; 3. Quitman 65.50; 4. Harding Academy 64; 5. Pocahontas 59; 6. Nettleton 48; 7. Beebe 40; 8. Melbourne 31; 9. Wynne 28; 10. Searcy 15; 11. Brinkley 14.50; 12. Bald Knob 14; 12. Mark Tree 12; 14. Augusta 13; 15. Southside Batesville 12; 16. Newport 9; 17. Heber Springs 8; 18. Clinton 4.50; 19. Highland 4; 20. Cave City 3.50.

400-meter dash -- 5. Taylor Hooten (Quitman), 1:09.85.

800-meter run -- 3. Taylor Hooten (Quitman), 2:43.39; 5. Lilly Holland (Quitman), 2:51.40.

1600-meter run -- 5. Haley Trawick (Quitman), 6:15.65; 6. Halle Bennett (Quitman), 6:30.16; 8. Sophie Lawrence (Heber Springs), 6:32.51.

3200-meter run -- 2. Taylor Hooten (Quitman), 12:46.55; 7. Sydney Buffalo (Heber Springs), 13:43.62; 8. Allison Wildman (Heber Springs), 14:52.25.

300-meter hurdles -- 8. Lucy Holland (Quitman), 56.92.

400-meter relay -- 6. Quitman (Sophia Pegues, Katelyn Black, Macy Broadaway, Lucy Holland), 56.88.

1600-meter relay -- 4. Quitman (Halle Bennett, Sophie Pegue, Haley Trawick, Lucy Holland), 4:55.27.

3200-meter relay -- 4. Quitman (Carson Rackley, Macy Broadway, Kassie Rhodes, Lilly Holland), 12:17.15; 7. Heber Springs (Sydney Buffalo, Sophie Lawrence, Allison Wildman, Maddie Vowels), 12:38.18.

High jump -- 5. Haley Trawick (Quitman), 4-6.

Pole vault -- 3. Taylor Hooten (Quitman), 8-4; 7. Hannah Lehfeldt (Heber Springs), 6-6S.

Shot put -- 6. Alyssa Harrison (Quitman), 27-1; 8. Lucy Holland (Quitman), 26-3.

Discus -- 4. Alyssa Harrison (Quitman), 85-9.