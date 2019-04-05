UAFS right-hander Javon Rigsby gave up a run in the first inning of Thursday’s Heartland Conference baseball series opener against the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers, but it didn’t take long for the Lions ace to settle down.

Rigsby allowed just the one run on six hits, walked two and struck out two on the way to his team-leading sixth complete game as the Lions rallied to beat the Hilltoppers 2-1 at Lucien Field in Austin, Texas.

St. Edward’s (16-18, 4-4) again jumped out to an early lead in the second game, scoring four runs in the first inning, and held on for a 6-4 win to force a split in the doubleheader. UAFS (16-14, 3-5) will play for the series win at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Hilltoppers centerfielder Ryan McPhail led off the home half of the first inning with a triple off Rigsby and scored the Hilltoppers’ lone run on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Dylan Mackin.

That was all the offense the Hilltoppers could muster. St. Edward’s left seven runners on base, including runners in scoring position in the second, fourth and fifth innings. No Hilltoppers batter had multiple hits. McPhail was 1 for 4 with a triple, and Mackin was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI.

UAFS tied the game in the fourth inning when first baseman Kyle Love hit a leadoff single to left-center field and scored on a one-out, bases-loaded walk from Hilltoppers starter Ryan Hill, but the Lions couldn’t produce a big inning, leaving the bases loaded.

The Lions left nine runners on base in the game, including six in scoring position.

Designated hitter Trent Powell led off the sixth inning with a double to left-center field off Hilltoppers reliever Koehler Vandament and was replaced by pinch runner Colton West. Second baseman Logan Easley, who was only the second batter Vandament faced, drew a walk. Vandament was promptly relieved by Jayson Flores.

Third baseman Brooks Sunny bunted to the third base side to move both runners into scoring position. A throwing error allowed Sunny to not only reach base but advance to second base, allowing West to score the go-ahead run and Easley to advance to third base.

Flores intentionally walked right fielder Logan Allen to load the bases and got catcher Dylan Hurt to ground into an inning-ending, double-play.

Vandament (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing one unearned run on one hit with one work while facing only two batters. UAFS had only three hits. Powell was 2 for 3 with a double, and Love was 1 for 3.

UAFS collected a combined 14 hits off four St. Edward’s pitchers in the second game, but the Lions couldn’t produce the clutch hits, leaving 12 runners on base with nine in scoring position.

The Lions trailed 6-2 going into their final at-bats in the top of the ninth inning but mounted a brief comeback attempt.

Shortstop Brandon Warner led off with a single against Hilltoppers reliever Tyler Ingram and moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by right fielder Logan Allen. Pinch hitter Daniel Demondesert followed with a single as did Love, who drove in Warner.

Ingram was relieved by Brandon Pettinati, who gave up a single to center fielder Travis Young to load the bases. Pettinati then issued a bases-loaded walk to left fielder Tremarcus Koontz that forced in Demondesert, cutting the Lions’ deficit to two runs with the bases loaded and one out.

Pettinati settled down, though, and got Powell to fly out to right field before striking out Easley to end the inning and the game.

Hilltoppers reliever Jacob McRoberts (1-1), who relieved starter Daniel Sabatino after two innings, earned the win, allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four innings. Pettinati earned the save — his first — allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and one strikeout over 2/3 of an inning.

Allen, who is batting 0.455 during the past six games since returning from injury, was 4 for 4 with a double and one RBI, Love was 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Hurt was 2 for 4 with a double, Warner was 2 for 4 and Easley was 1 for 5 with a double.

St. Edward’s scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored what turned into the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI single by catcher Robbie Lammons. Designated hitter Blake Holub gave the Hilltoppers an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning with a leadoff home run.

Lions starter Christian Goshen (2-2), who was the first of four Lions pitchers, suffered the loss, allowing four runs — all earned — on two hits with two walks and one strikeout over just 2/3 of an inning.

Holub was 2 for 4 with a home run and one RBI, left fielder Zach Shepherd was 2 for 3 with one RBI, shortstop Morgan Allen was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, Lammons was 2 for 3 with one RBI and second baseman Jacob Vasquez was 2 for 3 with a double.